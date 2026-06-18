The collaboration will explore the commercialization of nuclear fuel recycling and advanced fuel manufacturing.

The United States has accumulated almost 100,000 metric tons of used nuclear fuel, and most of it sits in storage. Two companies are working together to turn the old fuel into an advanced fuel source.

Oklo Inc. and Standard Nuclear signed an agreement to commercialize recycling and advanced fuel manufacturing. Their goal is to produce a safe, cost-effective way to use surplus U.S. plutonium for advanced reactor fuel. Both companies were recently chosen by the U.S. Department of Energy for advanced negotiations under its Surplus Plutonium Utilization Program.

From Nuclear Waste to Advanced Fuel

Under the agreement, Standard Nuclear plans to buy recycled uranium and other materials from Oklo’s planned recycling facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Standard Nuclear will use these materials as feedstock to make TRISO fuel, which powers advanced reactors.

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“Oklo’s fuel strategy is built around turning used nuclear fuel and surplus nuclear materials into usable fuel for reactors and power plants,” said Oklo co-founder and CEO Jacob DeWitte. “The collaboration with Standard Nuclear helps support the domestic supply chains needed to deploy advanced nuclear at scale.”

Beyond Traditional Power

Standard Nuclear makes TRISO fuel for land and space applications, alongside compact power systems for defense. Oklo’s Tennessee facility will also harvest isotopes for healthcare and space missions, while its planned “Pluto” fast test reactor will demonstrate how surplus plutonium can act as a bridge fuel instead of just a disposal problem.

“Standard Nuclear is committed to developing a secure, domestic supply chain for advanced nuclear fuel,” said Kurt Terrani, CEO of Standard Nuclear. “This partnership represents a compelling pathway to source feedstock materials for our TRISO fuel manufacturing and radioisotope power systems and is an important step in strengthening domestic fuel feedstock supply sources.”

The companies still need to evaluate licensing, packaging, and transportation. However, the ultimate goal is to build a steady, domestic supply chain for clean electricity.