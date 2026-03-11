Critical nuclear-grade graphite is required if the micro modular reactor is to be mass-produced by its 2028 target.

Building a nuclear reactor requires the engineers to have every single necessary part. If you’re missing one specific piece, the whole thing is incomplete. Terra Innovatum, the company behind the SOLO™ micro-modular reactor, just secured nuclear-grade graphite, a key component of the reactor.

The company placed its first big order for the material with a firm called Mersen. Graphite is a big deal in the nuclear world because it helps manage heat and keeps the reactor stable. By getting this order in now, Terra Innovatum is staying on track to launch its first-of-a-kind (FOAK) reactor by 2027.

Why This Graphite is So Important

In the world of advanced manufacturing, “long-lead” materials are the items that take a long time to make and even longer to ship. If you don’t secure them early, your project stalls. This move shows that the company has finished mapping out its entire supply chain and is moving from the planning phase into actually building things.

“This FOAK order represents an important step in Terra Innovatum’s transition from supply-chain preparation to deployment execution,” said Alessandro Petruzzi, Co-Founder and CEO. “Securing nuclear-grade graphite for the SOLO reactor ensures that we are aligning critical long-lead materials with our development schedule as we progress toward our first reactor deployment targeted for 2027.”

Moving Toward Mass Production

Terra Innovatum wants to start mass-producing these units by 2028. The SOLO is designed to be small and simple, providing 1 megawatt of power. That’s enough to help run data centers, remote villages, or even industrial sites like cement plants without the heavy carbon footprint of fossil fuels.

Working with experienced suppliers helps the team get the technical details right before they scale up. Marco Cherubini, the company’s CTO, points out that the material is vital for safety and performance.

“Working with an established supplier such as Mersen ensures that the SOLO FOAK reactor will incorporate certified nuclear-grade materials manufactured to the highest industry standards,” Cherubini says. “Beyond supporting our first deployment, this collaboration also enables Terra Innovatum to refine material specifications, manufacturing processes, and quality assurance protocols that will underpin efficient serial production.”

So, while a shipment of graphite might not sound like a headline, it’s the fuel for the company’s next big jump toward cleaner energy.