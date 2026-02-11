Listen to Article

Building a nuclear reactor is usually a major undertaking that takes decades and billions of dollars. However, Terra Innovatum, a company working on micro-modular reactors, just cleared a major hurdle that often trips up even the biggest energy projects. According to company officials, they have all the necessary parts.

The company recently announced it has secured every key component for its SOLO reactor. This includes everything from the high-tech nuclear fuel and reactor core to the more standard stuff like pumps and piping. In an industry where ideas stall because of supply chain delays, this move puts the company in a much stronger position to actually start building.

Moving from Paper to Production

Most people don’t realize that building a reactor isn’t just about the science. It’s also about acquiring all of the necessary parts. Nuclear-grade parts are incredibly hard to source because they have to meet the strictest safety rules on the planet. By lining up vendors for things like pressure vessels and control mechanisms now, Terra Innovatum is trying to avoid the bottlenecks that usually slow down new energy tech.

“In advanced nuclear, supply-chain readiness is where serious programs separate themselves from concepts,” said Alessandro Petruzzi, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Terra Innovatum. “By securing both nuclear-grade and non-nuclear components and systems at this stage, we are demonstrating that SOLO is engineered, industrialized and ready to be built.”

What This Means for the Grid

The SOLO reactor is designed to be small and portable, providing about 1 megawatt of power. To put that in perspective, that’s enough to help run a data center, a remote mining site, or even a small village without being hooked up to a massive power grid.

Because the company is using many “off-the-shelf” parts alongside their specialized tech, they are aiming for a global rollout by 2028. Marco Cherubini, the company’s CTO, noted that this milestone is all about the “disciplined engineering” required to move toward commercial use.

“This momentum strengthens our path toward commercialization and reinforces Terra Innovatum’s role in producing and delivering the next generation of scalable, reliable energy solutions,” Cherubini said.

While the world’s energy needs keep growing, the focus is shifting from how a reactor works to how fast we can actually plug it in. By getting their supply chain in order, Terra Innovatum is betting that being ready to build is just as important as the design itself.