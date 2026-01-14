Finding a reliable power source on the Moon is a key goal for the Artemis campaign and future trips to Mars.

NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced Tuesday that they are renewing their partnership to put a nuclear reactor on the Moon.

It sounds like a bit of a stretch, but the plan is to have a “fission surface power system” ready for the lunar surface by 2030. This is a key part of the Artemis campaign and helps set the stage for future trips to Mars. A recently signed memorandum of understanding makes the collaboration official, focusing on American space superiority and commercial leadership.

Nuclear Over Solar

The main issue with staying on the Moon is power. You can’t rely on solar panels because lunar nights are long, dark, and incredibly cold.

The agencies anticipate deploying a system that produces “safe, efficient, and plentiful electrical power.” The big selling point is that it can operate for years without needing to refuel. It provides steady energy regardless of sunlight or temperature, which is exactly what astronauts will need to live and work there for long periods.

“America is committed to returning to the Moon, building the infrastructure to stay, and making the investments required for the next giant leap to Mars and beyond,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said. “Achieving this future requires harnessing nuclear power. This agreement enables closer collaboration between NASA and the Department of Energy to deliver the capabilities necessary to usher in the Golden Age of space exploration and discovery.”

A Continued Partnership

This isn’t the first time these two groups have teamed up. They have over 50 years of collaboration under their belts, working on space exploration and national security tech.

The new agreement covers everything from developing and fueling the reactor to authorizing it for launch. U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright noted that this kind of cooperation has a track record of doing the impossible.

“History shows that when American science and innovation come together, from the Manhattan Project to the Apollo Mission, our nation leads the world to reach new frontiers once thought impossible,” Wright said. “This agreement continues that legacy.”

With the paperwork signed, the agencies are moving forward to ready a reactor that could change how we approach space travel.