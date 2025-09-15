The thrusters form a critical part of the Solar Electric Propulsion subsystem aboard the Power and Propulsion Element.

Busek Co., a leading developer of electric propulsion systems, has successfully delivered its high-power BHT-6000 Hall effect thrusters for NASA’s Artemis Lunar Gateway. In partnership with Maxar Space Systems, the thrusters form a critical part of the Solar Electric Propulsion (SEP) subsystem aboard the Power and Propulsion Element (PPE), a spacecraft that will operate in lunar orbit and support future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Busek Delivers High Power Electric Propulsion for Artemis Lunar Gateway

NATICK, Mass., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Busek Co., a leading manufacturer of high-performance electric propulsion technology for spaceflight, and Maxar Space Systems, a trusted partner and innovator in satellite manufacturing, confirmed today the successful delivery of all 6kW flight thrusters for the Solar Electric Propulsion (SEP) subsystem of NASA’s Lunar Gateway.

Scheduled for operation in a lunar Near Rectilinear Halo Orbit (NRHO), the BHT-6000 Hall effect thrusters are part of the electric propulsion subsystem for the Maxar Space Systems-built Power and Propulsion Element (PPE) space vehicle. The vehicle features Maxar Space-built high-power control electronics, four Busek-built BHT-6000 Hall effect thrusters, feed system, and propellant storage. Together with three 12kW engines, the Maxar Space PPE system is 30 percent more powerful than any SEP system previously flown. Busek’s thrusters help enable highly efficient electric orbit-raising, station-keeping, and maneuvering for the PPE Gateway.

“We’re thrilled to have taken delivery of Busek’s BHT-6000 electric thrusters for the Lunar Gateway Program,” said Taylor Winkelmann, Maxar Space Systems’ PPE Program Manager. “The SEP systems we evolved for PPE are amongst the highest power flight-qualified systems today, and they represent the state-of-art in their class.”

The Maxar Space Systems PPE will provide power, maneuvering, attitude control, and communications systems for the lunar orbiting outpost. Gateway is a foundational part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return America to the Moon and enable future crewed missions to Mars. The PPE is managed by NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, and Maxar Space Systems is working on the program from its facilities in Palo Alto and San Jose, California.

“Our effort with Maxar Space Systems started with the goal of high-performance, domestically sourced propulsion for GEO communication spacecraft. We adjusted that goal post to include human-rated deep space missions under NASA’s Artemis Lunar Gateway. With the first BHT-6000 flight deliveries complete, we can now offer the same solution for any high-power mission, whether for communications, human-rated space stations, orbital tugs, life-extension vehicles, and so on,” said Vlad Hruby, President and Founder of Busek.

