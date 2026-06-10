When you see a bar of rebar sticking out of a construction site, you typically see an industrial material meant to be hidden within the poured concrete. Yet, Washington-based sculptor Dan Brown sees these metallic rods as the perfect skeleton for a humpback whale or an eagle soaring high above the land. His upcoming 2026 exhibition, Iron and Wood, will feature sculptures made from scrap metal that have been bent and welded to resemble fine art.

Brown has a unique background, as he was a former biology and art teacher. His knowledge of the animal kingdom is readily seen in his art. For instance, when he designs a sculpture of a fish or a foal, he spends several hours studying videos and pictures of these animals to find the exact gesture that will make the sculpture look as if the animal is breathing.

The Construction of Motion

Brown typically starts with a “found object” that inspires his sculpture ideas. These objects can be anything from an old wagon wheel rim to a piece of cedar wood that has weathered over time. During his preparation phase, Brown sketched out dozens of ideas for his sculpture. He then uses a plasma cutter and a welder to bring his idea to life using the rebar. He chooses rebar for its strength and its ability to hold a curve. He can create a framework that looks like a three-dimensional line drawing.

Brown typically leaves the metal exposed or features reclaimed wood alongside his steel sculptures to contrast their textures. One of the newest sculptures in his current exhibition features a humpback whale sculpted from rebar, swimming through a vintage wagon wheel rim.

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A Lifetime of Giving Back

The reason that Brown chooses to use only found materials in his sculptures is rooted in his upbringing on wildlife refuges. While growing up, he would see artisans creating beautiful baskets from wire pulled from landfills. This thrifty mentality stuck with him through his career as an educator, where he had to be creative with the available art budget.

For Brown, his sculptures build a bridge between the industrial and the natural world. Sustainability is more than a buzzword to the man who transforms the rigid world of construction into a world of fine art by showcasing the potential of the most rigid of materials if people have the patience to look at them closely enough.