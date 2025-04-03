Dandelion Energy, which specializes in geothermal heating and cooling, announced a partnership with Lennar Corporation to develop one of the largest residential geothermal heat pump deployments in U.S. history.

Geothermal Heating and Cooling

Over the next two years, Dandelion Energy’s geothermal systems will be integrated into over 1,500 homes in Colorado built by Lennar Corporation. According to the press release, geothermal offers “the lowest monthly energy bills for homeowners.” In addition, Dandelion Energy claims that homeowners will save approximately $30 million over 20 years compared to traditional heating and cooling methods.

“This partnership with Lennar sets a new benchmark for affordable, energy-efficient, and high-quality home heating and cooling,” said Daniel Yates, CEO at Dandelion Energy. “We’re excited to bring our geothermal technology into a high-production environment and accelerate our efforts to deliver the unparalleled comfort, performance, and cost savings of geothermal heat pumps to Colorado homeowners.”

Geothermal systems literally heat and cool a home by using the ground underneath your feet. The system takes the stable temperatures beneath the ground and transfers the heat between a building and the ground. A system of underground pipes filled with a water-based solution circulates between the ground and the heat pump.

In the winter, the solution in the pipes absorbs heat, and a heat pump extracts it and increases the temperature using a compressor. Then, the air is distributed throughout the building.

In the summer, the system works in reverse, absorbing heat from the building and transferring it underground, keeping an indoor space cool.

According to a recent report from the Department of Energy, widespread adoption of geothermal heat pumps could eliminate the need for 24,500 miles of new grid transmission lines — the equivalent of crossing the United States eight times.