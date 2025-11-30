Here is our selection of gifts to inspire the innovator in your life.

For your loved one developing the next big idea or always trying the latest tech, here is our selection of gifts to inspire the innovator in your life.

Meta’s Ray-Ban Smart Glasses have a built-in HD camera and a five-mic system, allowing the wearer to capture exactly what they see and hear in real-time. The open-ear speakers can easily switch between playing music, taking voice or video calls, or sending texts using voice commands. The glasses have been a topic of interest for us this year as they announced a series of new AI and smartphone features, including AI video processing, live language translation, QR code scanning, and more.

For the fishing enthusiast who also loves new tech, gift them this smart sonar, which gives users instant and detailed underwater readings, including water depth, temperature, bottom contour, and the location of fish. The sonar has a casting range of 330 ft and delivers details such as the location of humps, depressions, marginal shelves, gravel, silt, and the thickness of greenery. This makes it the perfect tool for locating fish and prime fishing spots.

This mug cover is a silicone seal that’s flexible enough to fit on various mug and cup sizes, instantly transforming them into travel cups. The thermal insulation keeps drinks warm while helping to prevent spills.

If your innovative loved one also loves to grill or host campfires, gift them a firepit that allows them to remotely control the flame size using a free Bluetooth app. The BioLite FirePit is also equipped with a USB rechargeable powerpack that runs an integrated air fan to stoke the flames, and 51 air jets inject the fire with oxygen to improve combustion.

This compact and foldable drone allows your friend or family member to capture memories from new heights this holiday season. The product listing for this tiny drone boasts that it weighs as much as an apple and fits in the palm of your hand while delivering 4K video and 12 MP photos.

Solar-powered and equipped with a high-resolution AI camera, this smart bird feeder notifies users of any visiting feathered friends via an app on their phone. It not only captures and organizes bird photos into easily shareable collections, but the AI feature is capable of identifying over 1,000 species of birds.

This floating globe levitates using an electrically active magnetic field. It is inlaid with several colored LED lights, making it the perfect decor item for anywhere from an office to a workshop.

This compact device instantly transforms your loved one’s smartphone into a high-resolution 25x zoom telescope. Simply attach the gadget to the included tripod, place the smartphone on the shelf, and use the Gravity App to geolocate a variety of constellations, star clusters, nebulae, etc. while learning facts about celestial objects.

