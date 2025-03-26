De’Longhi has announced the launch of the Linea Classic Espresso Machine, combining Italian design with user-friendly features for home brewers. With a professional pump, precise temperature control, and an adjustable steam wand, it simplifies making café-style espresso drinks at home.

Order Now on Amazon

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — De’Longhi , a global leader in home espresso innovation, is unveiling the Linea Classic Espresso Machine, where Italian design meets exceptional espresso. Perfect for both beginners embarking on their espresso journey and seasoned enthusiasts seeking a reliable machine, the Linea Classic combines Italian craftsmanship with advanced technology to deliver café-quality drinks with simplicity and style. From lattes and cappuccinos to iced caramel macchiatos and espresso martinis, it lets you effortlessly create your favorite café beverages – making it the ideal addition to any kitchen countertop.

The Linea Classic features a 15-bar Italian professional pump for optimal extraction, ensuring a rich and flavorful espresso every time. Its chrome-detailed visual pressure gauge offers superior control, while advanced Thermoblock technology quickly heats the machine for precise temperature regulation. With customizable single or double espresso presets, the Linea Classic simplifies the process of making your favorite drinks at the touch of a button.

“We’re proud to introduce the Linea Classic, a true reflection of Italian design and innovation that brings an authentic café experience into the home,” said Eliza Woolston Sheffield, president of De’Longhi North America. “This sleek and compact machine combines timeless style with modern functionality, delivering barista-quality performance while fitting seamlessly on any kitchen counter. Whether crafting rich espresso, creamy cappuccinos, or refreshing over-ice drinks – the Linea Classic makes it easy to enjoy exceptional coffee with every brew.”

Key Features Include:

– Optimal Extraction: A 15-bar Italian professional pump delivers consistent 9-bar extraction with an auto-stop function, ensuring a rich, balanced flavor in every cup.

– Perfect Temperature: Thermoblock technology provides rapid, precise, and stable temperature control for consistently smooth espresso shots.

– Adjustable Frother: An adjustable steam wand offers two settings for silky steamed milk or velvety foamed milk, perfect for crafting lattes, cappuccinos, and more.

– Sleek, Compact Design: A modern stainless-steel design with clean lines makes it a stylish, space-saving addition to any kitchen countertop.

The Linea Classic features a versatile adjustable drip tray that accommodates various cup sizes, from espresso cups to latte glasses. It also includes a 57 oz removable water tank and detachable components for easy cleaning. With essential accessories such as a portafilter, tamper, measuring scoop, and filter baskets, it brings the café experience right into your home. The Linea Classic retails for $199.99 US and $249.99CAD. It is available now at delonghi.com, Amazon, Target, Crate & Barrel, Canadian Tire, Walmart Canada and other fine retailers. For additional information and retail availability for the complete range of products, visit www.delonghi.us .

Order Now on Amazon

De’Longhi Group

The De’Longhi Group is based in Treviso, Italy and is on the forefront of the small domestic appliance category with a range of premium products under three internationally renowned brands; De’Longhi, Kenwood and Braun. The De’Longhi Group is committed to continuing their mission to create exceptional products that improve the lives of the consumer through innovative technologies and unparalleled design.

The De’Longhi brand is based in Treviso, Italy and the global leader in espresso and comfort products. Highest quality, high Italian design and meaningful product innovations are the core values of the De’Longhi brand. De’Longhi is present in over 123 countries and creates products in three main categories: espresso, specialty cooking and home comfort. After more than a century of perfecting its products, De’Longhi remains committed to creating innovations that bring convenience and style into every customer’s home; making the everyday better. For more information visit www.delonghi.com .

SOURCE De’Longhi

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of De’Longhi’s promotions. Please refer to De’Longhi.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.