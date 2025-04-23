In a move sure to spark joy among artists, kids, and nostalgic adults alike, Crayola has announced the return of eight beloved retired crayon colors—marking the first time in its 120+ year history that the brand is reviving discontinued shades.

This unprecedented release, set to launch in spring 2025, is part of the Crayola Color Archive collection. The limited-edition set will feature a curated mix of colors that were retired from the iconic 24- and 64-count crayon boxes over the years. Some of the most recognizable hues making a comeback include Dandelion, Magic Mint, Blizzard Blue, and Teal Blue, among others.

For many fans, these aren’t just crayons—they’re memories. Whether you remember using Magic Mint in an elementary school art project or shading skies with Blizzard Blue, this collection is designed to bring back the joy of childhood creativity. According to Crayola, the decision was driven by overwhelming fan demand and a desire to celebrate the colorful legacy of the brand.

The retired colors will be available not only as crayons but also as markers and colored pencils for the first time, giving fans more ways to enjoy their return. The sets will be sold at major retailers across the U.S. as well as on Crayola’s website, but quantities will be limited—so those eager to own a piece of Crayola history should plan ahead.

Crayola is expanding beyond its iconic crayons into experiential retail, creative education, and brand licensing while honoring its colorful history. This blend of nostalgia and innovation will continue to inspire fans of all ages. The Color Archive collection reconnects collectors and artists with the shades that shaped their imagination.

Be ready when they hit shelves in 2025—because once they’re gone, these colors may head back into retirement.

Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.