5 Innovative Products to Help You Beat the Summer Heat

Listen to Article

Whether you’re lounging at home or heading out on an adventure, these smart solutions can help you stay cool and comfortable on scorching summer days.

This smart thermostat can help you stay cool in the summer while also saving energy and money. The smart scheduling technology learns what temperatures you like, finds the right energy-efficient temperatures for your home, and automatically adjusts the temperature when you leave and return home for maximum comfort and energy efficiency. The temperature can be easily controlled using your phone or voice commands, and the smart tech even suggests smart, energy-saving tips.

Keep your home cool and clean this summer with this air purifier. Compatible with Alexa and Siri, users can use simple voice commands to control the machine. It’s also equipped with integrated sensors, including a solid-state formaldehyde sensor, that analyzes and diagnoses airborne pollutants in real time and displays stats on an LCD screen. The device can also be controlled with a remote or by using the My Dyson App.

This handheld fan is not only equipped with safe, soft blades, but it’s also a backup power bank that can charge your phone in case of an emergency. Capable of lasting from 12 to 19 hours without recharge, the device also has a built-in flashlight – making it the perfect option for hot summer camping excursions.

According to the product listing, this pillow’s “patented phase-change technology adjusts to your body heat in real-time, keeping you cool all night.” The memory foam design has built-in cool-burst air flow technology and moisture-wicking performance fabric, which helps the pillow remain cool and prevents sweating.

Keep your drinks cool in the summer heat with a Hydroflask bottle, which is capable of cooling beverages for up to 24 hours. The innovative design is also dishwasher safe, leakproof, BPA-free, and cupholder compatible, so it can easily be brought on your next summer road trip adventure.