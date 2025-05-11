Listen to Article

Whether you’re cruising along the coast, winding through mountain passes, or exploring scenic backroads, being well-prepared with the latest road trip essentials can help you make the most of your journey.

A sleeping pad can provide a comfortable sleep in a variety of road trip settings, whether you’re planning to sleep in your car or find a campsite. This 2-person model is spacious and includes 4 inches of plush open-cell polyurethane foam, making it an ideal choice for SUV mattress setups. It also has self-inflation capabilities, an EXPED mini pump, and can roll up and fit into a convenient travel pouch when not in use, making it easy to fit in your trunk while you’re driving.

Ensure your phone stays charged no matter how remote the environment with a solar-powered phone charger. This model attaches directly to your phone for continued use while charging. It has multiple ports so you can charge multiple devices simultaneously, including a USB-C, USB, and USB input/output cords. The hardy device is also waterproof and comes with a built-in emergency flashlight.

Pack a camping hammock for your road trip so you can quickly set up a comfortable place to enjoy nature whenever inspiration strikes. This hammock’s tree-friendly straps make it quick and easy to set up, and it features 18+1 separate loops on each strap for simple height adjustments. The 500 lb capacity makes it perfect for one or two people, and it folds into a convenient pouch that’s perfect for compact packing.

Whether you’re camping or traveling to a specific destination, a portable cooler allows you to keep all your beverages, foods, and snacks fresh and cool. This water-resistant cooler, made with high-density fabric, is spacious, leakproof, and withstands UV rays.

This innovative camp stove is powered by wood scraps, pellets, or sticks and can create fire for cooking or boiling water. Perfect for anything from camping to pit stops along your way, this stove produces smokeless flames and converts the heat into electricity that can be used to charge anything from smartphones to headlamps.