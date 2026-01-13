CES comes to a close, but the groundbreaking technology unveiled this year is just getting started.

There is a lot going on every year at CES. Whether it’s AI, robotics, or autonomous vehicles, there are thousands of innovations in one place. This year was no different. These are just some of the many pieces of technology that stole the show at the Consumer Electronics Show in January.

Launched at CES, this headset lets people control a fast-paced video game using nothing but their thoughts.

The device is called the LumiMind Link. It’s a piece of “brain-computer interface” (BCI) tech, which sounds like science fiction, but the goal is actually pretty simple. It reads brain signals through the skin without surgery or implants. Then, it turns those signals into digital commands.

Samsung unveiled its new R95H model at CES 2026, and its size is anything but modest. At 130 inches, it is the biggest Micro RGB display they’ve ever made. However, the size isn’t the only thing worth discussing. Samsung is trying something different with the design, making the TV look more like a piece of architecture than a standard screen.

The Smart Brick looks just like a regular 2×4 LEGO brick, but inside it has a small computer chip, speakers, and sensors. It uses near-field magnetic communication to connect with other Smart Bricks and special tags in new sets.

This means the model can respond to your play. If you swoosh a TIE Fighter through the air, it will make engine sounds that match your movements. If you bring a Darth Vader minifigure close to the ship, it might turn on certain lights or play voice lines. The best part is that it works offline.

The ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept stands out amongst the other innovations that Lenovo unveiled at CES. While folding screens already exist, this one grows. It starts as a compact 13.3-inch laptop, but with a swipe or a voice command, the screen rolls upward to become a 16-inch workspace.

CES 2026 took a futuristic turn with the debut of LG CLOiD. This is a home robot designed to take over the chores you probably hate doing.

According to LG, it’s more than a kitchen helper. Once you leave for work, CLOiD is built to handle the laundry. It can start the wash, move things to the dryer, and even fold and stack your clothes when they’re done. The idea is to reach a “Zero Labor Home” where you can relax instead of scrubbing floors or matching socks.