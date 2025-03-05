Lenovo unveiled the concept for the Lenovo ThinkBook, a laptop with a foldable 18-inch screen display. The company also revealed a solar-powered PC concept, which it says can give the user an extra bit of battery power when the device is running low.

Lenovo, the world’s biggest PC maker, has a history of developing imaginative concepts. One such concept is a rollable laptop, in which the screen rolls upwards to increase the size of the display. The company will begin selling such a laptop later this year.

Lenovo ThinkBook

The latest concepts were unveiled at the 2025 Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona. The Lenovo ThinkBook’s screen can fold once horizontally to create two different screen spaces—one on the front and one on the back.

Users can manually flip the screen up to turn it into an 18.1-inch display with a 4:6 aspect ratio. One could also have an app fill up the entire screen or split the screen between apps to make use of the screen real estate.

The display can also be folded entirely flat to function as a tablet device. The firm plans to work to improve the design’s durability prior to commercial availability.

Lenovo Yoga Solar PC

The Lenovo Yoga Solar PC concept is equipped with solar panels on the back that can absorb light. Lenovo says its “Back Contact Cell” technology moves the mounting brackets and gridlines of the solar panel to the back, maximizing light absorption. The gadget also reportedly has a Dynamic Solar Tracking system, which measures the solar panels’ current and voltage to prioritize sending solar power to the system.

According to Lenovo, the solar panels can absorb even ambient light in a person’s surroundings to give a user an extra hour of laptop use at the end of an eight-hour workday. Lenovo says the device delivers more than 24 percent solar energy conversion rate, which it claims is better than the industry average.

These laptops are currently just concepts, however, which means they are not commercially available.