Discover how EV cars are evolving with the FX Super One roadmap to make smart electric vehicles affordable for everyone.

Imagine if your car or truck were more than just a means of transportation. Instead, think of it like a smart device on wheels that actually understands what you need and keeps you safe, all without costing as much as a house. For a long time, smart electric cars seemed like something only the wealthy could afford. But a new plan called the “FX Super One” roadmap is trying to change all of that.

Faraday Future is launching a second brand called Faraday X (FX). They want to build what they call “AIEVs” (Artificial Intelligence Electric Vehicles). These cars aren’t just regular vehicles with a supercomputer slapped inside. They are built from the ground up to run on AI. The main goal here is to make this tech affordable. It’s not just about making another luxury toy; it’s about putting high-end tech into the hands of regular drivers.

Previously, the electric vehicle (EV) world was divided into two distinct categories. You could either buy a basic, boring electric car or a “moving palace” like the original FF 91, which was very expensive. The industry was stuck. The best safety features and most advanced software were previously reserved for the luxury market. Engineers realized that to make a meaningful difference, they had to build something people could literally afford to use. This new project takes everything they learned from making luxury cars and applies it to electric vehicles for the mass market.

The FX brand is taking two different paths to solve some common problems with electric cars:

Pure Electric (BEV) : This runs entirely on a battery. It’s great if you have a place to plug in at home.

: This runs entirely on a battery. It’s great if you have a place to plug in at home. Range-Extended (RE-AIEV): This is the interesting part. It has a small onboard generator that charges the battery while you drive. It’s like carrying a portable power bank for your phone, so you never have to worry about the battery dying or getting stranded.

To keep costs down, Faraday Future is collaborating with other major manufacturers to share parts and technology. It’s a bit like how different smartphone brands use similar internal parts to give you a powerful phone without the hefty price tag.

What This Means for “Tomorrow’s World”

If this works, it could prompt a significant shift in the entire car industry. When AI-driven cars become more affordable, features like automatic emergency braking and more innovative energy use will become standard for every family, not just a luxury add-on. The goal is a future where “green” cars are the obvious choice, because they’re the most innovative and most affordable options on the lot. The plan is already in motion, moving from a concept to the actual production line.