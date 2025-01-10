Bodyfriend presented its 733 Massage Chair model at CES 2025. This robot chair combines AI healthcare technologies with a biomimicry-inspired design.

The chair has arms and legs that move independently, supporting safe and comfortable assisted sit-downs and standups. Vertical arm and leg sections enable movements up to 96 degrees, ideal for strength training and rehabilitation exercises.

Designed to enable full body movement, Bodyfriend states that the 733 Massage Chair aids rehabilitation for conditions with unilateral weakness. Equipped with a patented bipedal system unique to Bodyfriend, the device also allows users to perform single-leg stretching, PNF stretching, and walking movements for a healthy pelvis.

The patented ROVO technology also provides multi-massage auto programs. When the massage mode with an exercise effect is activated, the arm massage sections rotate independently and lift the arms. Airbags then help stretch the deltoid muscles and shoulder joints to improve mobility.

Capable of helping prevent muscle contraction in the long term, the Bodyfriend also incorporates features that help to reduce strain on the back and knees when sitting down and standing up from the massage chair. Other features include resistance exercises, shoulder and hip joint stretching, ankle stretching, and breathing exercises with arm rotations.

It can be controlled via an app with a display unit for quick adjustments. Further, it comes with 50 auto-loaded programs for massage and exercise. Other features that it offers are a unique patented magnetic hand acupressure and a three-level heat therapy.

Dubbed “the most advanced healthcare robot” by Bodyfriend, the 733 massage chair is priced at $20,000 for one unit and comes in yellow and red–blue variants. The intersection between healthcare and advanced robotics has been growing over the past few years, with other advancements, including robots designed for home care, elderly care, collecting health data, and assisting with mobility.

Tomorrow’s World Today representatives are attending and covering CES 2025 with the latest news, updates, and innovations.