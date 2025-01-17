Atmos Gear showcased the world’s first electric rollerblades at CES 2025. These rollerblades can move up to 18 mph and have a range of 16 miles on a single charge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomorrow’s World Today (@twtexplore)

The company has created what they’re calling the world’s smallest and most powerful motor, hidden inside a 110 mm wheel. At only 1.5 lbs heavier than regular skates, the middle wheel is the only wheel that’s powered which allows users to perform complex tricks without losing maneuverability.

The idea for the skates originated from a Japanese anime called Air Gear, which involved characters riding electric rollerblades. The company’s founder reportedly loved the show so much that he had decided he wanted to become an engineer by age 12.

The rollerblades have a regenerative feature that helps recharge the battery while you skate, adding approximately 15% more range. The motorized wheel comes with 90A hardness rubber, and the skates can climb up to a 15-degree slope. Users can even attach Atmos blades to their own boots using the custom FRX & Trinity adapters they designed using high-end aluminum.

The skates feature a world-patented hub motor that’s waterproof and easily replaceable. Designed by engineers in France, Atmos frames are UFS, so they’re compatible with almost all skate brands.

According to the company website, one change they made throughout the design process was relocating the battery and electronics that power the skates to a fanny pack rather than inside the skates to help with weight distribution.

The hybrid skates can be used normally as well, with the battery off or without the power pack. They can be controlled with a wireless remote control, sending the skates signals to accelerate, slow down, brake, and even reverse.