Stay updated on tennis with Wimbledon’s new AI tools to understand match dynamics and win probabilities during the tournament.

Tennis fans have a different way to follow Wimbledon this year. And it’s not just about watching the matches. Wimbledon and IBM updated the tournament’s app and website for the 2026 games. They added a few new AI tools to change how fans track the action.

Tracking the Big Shifts

First up is a tool called Key Moments. Wimbledon already had a feature that guessed a player’s chance of winning as the match went on. But the numbers didn’t always make sense on their own. So, they built Key Moments to explain the math.

If a player’s win probability suddenly drops, the app tells you why. It looks at historical stats, current momentum, and the specific plays that caused the shift. Instead of just seeing a percentage change, you actually know what caused it. It helps you better understand the momentum of the game.

Asking Questions Directly

They also added Match Chat. Think of it as a personal assistant for the match you are watching. Sometimes you tune in late and have no idea what you missed. Instead of digging through a bunch of stat pages, you can just ask the app.

Advertisement

You type a question like, “What has happened in the match so far?” The AI replies with a quick summary. And it’s not just text. It pulls up related photos and videos to show you exactly what happened. It is trained specifically on Wimbledon data and tennis terms, so it knows the sport. But like any AI, it has limits. It is meant to be a companion for the match, not a replacement for actually watching the games.

Rebuilding the Back End

These new features required a complete rebuild of Wimbledon’s digital platform. And they used an AI development tool called IBM Bob to do the heavy lifting.

Wimbledon had a massive archive of old content. They needed to move over 15,000 articles, videos, and photos to the new system. Normally, a team of developers would spend months mapping out how all those files connect to each other. But IBM Bob did it much faster. A single engineer used the tool to build the new structure in four weeks. Then, they moved all 15,000 files in just 47 minutes.

This means the app runs more smoothly, and the whole system is built to handle the massive spike in traffic during the two-week tournament. It’s a solid example of how tech is making things work better behind the scenes.

You can find all these updates on the Wimbledon app and website during the 2026 championships.