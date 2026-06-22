The nuclear batteries could be used to keep equipment running deep in the ocean, on the moon, or in deep space.

Zeno Power is reconstructing the Vallecitos Nuclear Center in Sunol, California. They are teaming up with a decommissioning company called NorthStar to build nuclear batteries at the historic site.

Why Nuclear Batteries are Necessary

The problem with normal batteries and solar panels is that they don’t last long enough or work well in harsh conditions. To address this, Zeno is building microwave-sized batteries that turn natural radioactive decay into years of steady power, called radioisotope power systems.

These batteries can help keep equipment running deep in the ocean, on the moon, or in deep space. Zeno already has over $60 million in government contracts with NASA and the Pentagon. The company plans to send out the first batch in 2027 and scale up production in 2028.

Saving History for a New Purpose

The Vallecitos complex opened in 1957 as America’s first privately owned nuclear power plant. NorthStar is currently taking the old site apart, but they saved a specific section for Zeno to use.

“As NorthStar continues to decommission Vallecitos, we made the decision to preserve the hot cell facility, knowing it had future value for our mission,” said Scott State, CEO of NorthStar. “We’re proud to partner with Zeno to utilize the facility for beneficial use – building nuclear batteries to power the frontier.”

Zeno took over the “hot cells,” rooms with thick walls, lead-glass windows, and mechanical arms. They let workers handle radioactive materials safely from the outside. Non-radiological work has already started, and they expect to begin radiological operations later this year, pending regulatory approval.

The company plans to add over 50 local jobs in the next three years.

“This is a major win for Alameda County,” said David Haubert, Alameda County Supervisor. “Zeno’s investment creates high-skilled jobs, preserves decades of irreplaceable nuclear expertise at Vallecitos, and generates significant economic activity in our region. We’re proud that Alameda County will be home to the advanced manufacturing capabilities that power America’s defense, space exploration, and commercial missions.”