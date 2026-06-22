Valar Atomics is the second company to hit the criticality milestone, following Antares Nuclear’s Mark-0 reactor.

Working with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Valar Atomics built an advanced reactor called the Ward 250 at the Utah San Rafael Energy Lab in Emery County, Utah. The advanced reactor recently passed a major test called a zero-power fueled criticality demonstration.

This means the reactor can now hold a controlled nuclear chain reaction, a step needed before the machine can generate power. It is also the first time a DOE-authorized reactor was built entirely outside of a national laboratory.

Another Advanced Reactor Achieves Criticality

The project is part of the government’s Reactor Pilot Program, which helps certify and build new designs quickly. Valar Atomics is the second company to hit the criticality milestone. Earlier this month, Antares Nuclear’s Mark-0 reactor achieved it at the Idaho National Laboratory.

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“Today marks another historic moment for America’s nuclear renaissance,” U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright praised the progress, said. “From the first-ever airlift of a small reactor aboard a U.S. military C-17 to successful zero-power criticality testing, Valar Atomics is delivering achievements that mark a revolutionary moment for advanced nuclear in this country.”

Moving Quickly

The team managed to go from an empty piece of land to a working reactor in less than a year.

“Nine months ago, this was an empty site. Today, there’s a critical reactor on it, built and operated by the Valar team,”Isaiah Taylor, Founder and CEO of Valar Atomics, said. “We met the milestone the executive order set. This reactor was built to make power, and that’s exactly where we’re headed. I’m grateful to the Department of Energy, the State of Utah, the local community, and the many people who got us here.”

Because of this success, the DOE is expanding its efforts. The department recently created a new initiative called the Nuclear Energy Launch Pad to get even more advanced nuclear tech deployed.