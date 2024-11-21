A showcase of robotics and AI in Pittsburgh, PA, highlighted the power of technology across various industries. The Pittsburgh Robotics Discovery Day hosted a range of companies, from startups to well-known names. For a day, the future of technology, electronics, and industry was in the heart of the Steel City.

There is something to be said about highlighting the future of technology in a city known for its steel mills. Nonetheless, the city thrives with innovation and is a growing hub for robotics and technology.

Robotics in Industry

Robots in the construction and manufacturing industries continue to grow in popularity. Pittsburgh-based Ska Robotics develops robotic systems and software. The video above shows a small-scale demonstration of one of the company’s developments that uses technology to spot concrete erosion or other issues.

There is a need for autonomous robots inside a warehouse. For example, Digit, the robot from Agility Robotics featured at the Pittsburgh Robotics Discovery Day, is being tested in Amazon warehouses. Digit relieves warehouse workers from strenuous labor, like lifting and carrying heavy boxes repeatedly. Over time, that wears down a human, but not Digit.

Seegrid is also in Pittsburgh, with a fleet of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) that autonomously carry heavy pallets. Seegrid’s Lift RS1 AMR was on display at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh. The company says the AMR can be operated by a human or on its own. Once an AMR is trained on a route, it memorizes it and gets to work. A big part of incorporating robots in different industries is to retool human workers rather than replace them.

The Help of AI

In addition to robots, AI and drones are making a splash in warehouses. Combining AI and drones, GatherAI keeps track of warehouse inventory. The video above is a demonstration of the company’s Intelligent Warehouse Drones in action. GatherAI uses drones to track warehouse inventory.

“The future is going to be ‘how can we get our jobs done more efficiently’,” Product Manager Bridget Nelson told Tomorrow’s World Today. “Using AI, robotics, and drones, we’re able to help our customers maintain higher inventory accuracy they might not be able to accomplish on their own.”

Velo AI is an AI company in Pittsburgh that aims to keep cyclists safe and help cities transition from roads to bike lanes. According to the company’s Founder and CEO, Clark Haynes, Velo AI integrates advanced tech in modern cars or autonomous vehicle systems into bicycles. The system alerts cyclists when a car is approaching. In addition, the system tracks data like the location of potholes or other hazards.

Lastly, we can’t talk about robotics without featuring one of Boston Dynamics’ Spot robots. The four-legged robot dog was on the move in Pittsburgh and showing off its abilities. If you don’t know by now, the Spot robot is made to inspect dangerous, inaccessible, and remote environments. They can also store data and carry payloads, which is essential for possible search and rescue missions.

These are a few of the many displays of innovation in Pittsburgh. From robotics to AI, technology is an important part of industry and our daily lives.