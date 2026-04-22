In anticipation of the 2026 NFL Draft from April 23-25, the NFL announced its artist partnerships and creative activations spotlighting the city of Pittsburgh’s art, design, and sports culture.

“The NFL Draft is an opportunity to celebrate both the next generation of football talent and the city hosting this moment, and we do that through art, creativity, and storytelling,” said Marissa Solis, NFL senior vice president of global brand and consumer marketing. “By partnering with local artists and weaving the city’s rich sports and cultural identity into Draft celebrations, we’re excited to bring Pittsburgh to life in a visually dynamic way throughout the weekend.”

2026 NFL Draft Art Initiatives

The league will reportedly collaborate with two Pittsburgh artists of distinct styles, who will each create pieces that honor all 32 clubs; design a stunning projection show on the centrally located Wyndham Hotel; and visually welcome fans in NFL Draft creative throughout the region.

Pittsburgh-based mixed-metal artist Kim Fox, for example, will create a special art installation for the Player Walkway – the path each prospect will take as they get drafted to their new team and walk onto the Main Stage. The installation will include mixed-metal interpretations of the 32 NFL team marks, made from tin and mixed metals, constructed in a quilt-like pattern.

Fox combines reclaimed wood, collected tins, vintage maps, and other recycled or found materials for each piece. Each of her pieces includes hidden symbolism that highlights the uniqueness of each city.

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“I love this city so much, and the impact that football has on the community is powerful,” said Fox. “Partnering with the NFL to create work that celebrates this huge moment in these players’ lives is a glorious treat.”

Pittsburgh-native pop artist Burton Morris, on the other hand, will unveil 32 pieces displayed as one large installation in the Prospect Green Room, built by Lowe’s. Each 20×20” piece highlights unique team colors and is built on a steel frame to honor Pittsburgh or “Steel City” history. Each piece is affixed with authentic team helmets, providing a 3D mixed media aspect to the pieces.

“I’ve been fortunate to collaborate with many athletes and sports organizations, but I never expected that my art would be a part of the NFL Draft in my hometown,” said Morris. “I’m proud to represent the robust Pittsburgh art scene and be a part of this monumental day for these athletes.”

The NFL is also partnering with The Andy Warhol Museum and its Youth Workforce Program to bring a live Pop Art studio to the NFL Draft Red Carpet presented by Toyota. This initiative is meant to highlight the team’s larger commitment to the arts and celebrate pop art’s origins in Pittsburgh.

The red carpet event will feature silkscreen self-portraits, where NFL prospects can print them on hand-painted backgrounds to instantly transform their images into custom pieces of art. Final portraits will accompany players as they walk the carpet, providing the public with a view of Warhol’s silkscreen process in action.