Building a traditional nuclear plant is a massive, bespoke construction project that often runs over budget and takes years longer than planned. Blue Energy, however, believes better manufacturing is the solution rather than better construction.

The company recently raised $380 million to rethink how nuclear power plants are built. Instead of treating every plant like a unique skyscraper, they want to prefabricate them in factories. The idea is to build the components off-site and deliver a finished product in about 48 months. They hope that having their work in a controlled environment with a steady crew will prevent delays.

A Cost-Effective Way to Build Nuclear Plants

In the past, because nuclear projects were so risky and unpredictable, they mostly relied on taxpayer money or hikes in electricity bills to get across the finish line. Blue Energy wants to change that math so private capital can finally take the lead.

“This funding marks an important step in Blue Energy’s mission to make new nuclear more deployable, predictable, and financeable,” said Blue Energy CEO and Co-Founder Jake Jurewicz. “Blue Energy is poised to deliver a significantly de-risked product and finally attract the private capital that nuclear deployment has historically struggled to secure.”

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“And for the first time, a nuclear project is designed so that it doesn’t need to rely primarily on taxpayer dollars and ratepayers to backstop risk,” Jurewicz added. “By combining offsite prefabrication, standardized plant delivery and a disciplined development model, we believe Blue Energy can reduce cost and compress timelines with the goal of making nuclear power competitive with fossil fuel and renewables – all without sacrificing safety. Blue Energy is developing a nuclear power product designed to scale at a time when the world needs it most.”

Powering the Grid

The company is already eyeing a site in Texas. If things go according to plan, they could start early work there in 2026. The goal is to provide up to 1.5 gigawatts of power, which is a huge deal for things like AI data centers and big manufacturing hubs that need a constant, heavy flow of electricity.

“VXI is proud to partner with Blue Energy as the company unlocks the largest underutilized resource civilization has: nuclear power,” said Orin Hoffman, Managing Director of VXI Capital. “By delivering abundant, affordable nuclear power Blue Energy is perfectly positioned to meet rapidly increasing near-term energy demand from data centers and advanced manufacturing. Our investment reflects our confidence that, by building the world’s first project-financed nuclear power plant, Blue Energy will rewrite the playbook for nuclear power’s next era.”

Michael Kearney, General Partner at Engine Ventures, added, “The Blue Energy team has made remarkable progress de-risking the single hardest problem in nuclear — the cost structure that makes it project-financeable. Their manufacturing and development approach is what finally positions nuclear to run down the cost curve necessary for rapid deployment to meet this moment of demand growth, and we couldn’t be more excited to back them on that path.”