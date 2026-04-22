NASA recently reported that the “God of Chaos” asteroid, which is approximately the size of three football fields, will pass near Earth in three years. This flyby will provide scientists with a rare opportunity to study a large space rock at close range.

“God of Chaos” Asteroid

Also called Apophis, after the ancient Egyptian deity, the asteroid is expected to move past the planet on April 13, 2029. According to NASA, the object will come within around 20,000 miles of Earth’s surface, which is closer than some satellites.

First discovered in 2004 by astronomers at Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona, its mean diameter is 1,115 feet, and the distance between its two farthest points is 1,480 feet or more. Early observations of its shape suggest it looks similar to a peanut.

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Though some scientists consider Apophis a potentially dangerous asteroid, NASA believes it will safely clear Earth during its passage.

“There is no danger to Earth, to anyone or anything living on it, or to astronauts or satellites in space,” the agency said. “But the event is an amazing and totally unprecedented opportunity to learn much more about Apophis and similar near-Earth asteroids.”

Skywatchers in the Eastern Hemisphere may be able to spot the asteroid with the naked eye, weather permitting. NASA estimates that asteroids as large as Apophis only pass by Earth once every few thousand years on average. That means that this flyby will be the first of its kind to be closely studied using modern technology.

Though the asteroid won’t be a danger to people on the ground, Earth’s gravitational pull may “stretch” and “squeeze” it, which may trigger small landslides or movements on its surface. Observing this process will also help researchers determine the composition of the space rock, as NASA believes it’s made from leftover cosmic materials from the early solar system.