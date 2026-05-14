Most art stays exactly where you put it. It may sit on a pedestal or on a wall, but the sculptures by artist Janet Echelman do more than stand still. They billow into the atmosphere like clouds and drift over urban streets.

The sculptures are made of a high-tech netting material that reacts to the breeze.

Echelman got the idea for her sculptures while watching Indian fishermen handle their nets. Drawing on these nets, she created her sculptures of massive proportions.

Engineering a Cloud

The materials used for these sculptures are meant to withstand the elements. The fibers used are 15 times stronger than steel. These materials are lightweight enough to lift on the force of a light wind but can withstand the might of a hurricane.

The sculpture designers use specialized software to calculate the wind force, the effects of gravity and rainfall on the sculpture, and how the sculpture will reflect light in the dark of night.

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A Sculpture for Everyone

One of Echelman’s most famous sculptures is titled Earthtime 1.26 Zaragoza. This sculpture was inspired by data derived from an earthquake and tsunami. Data from the earthquake is used to create a map of the ocean floor’s energy. This map then becomes the sculpture’s design.

These sculptures are meant to be seen by many people. They do not need to visit the art museum to view these works. Instead, these sculptures can be seen while walking to and from work or grabbing a coffee. During the night, the sculptures emit colored LED lights that make them glow like the aurora borealis over the city streets.

Bridging the Gap

Art and STEM & STEAM disciplines bridge the gap and create a work of art that exists in balance with nature. This piece of art does not fight against the environment but works with it.

Echelman masterfully engineered her sculptures to allow people to reflect on invisible elements of the environment, such as the wind and the energy that moves the planet. These sculptures make people stop in their tracks and look up in awe at her creations.