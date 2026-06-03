The Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration is finally moving into its new permanent home in Clerkenwell, London. This project, which has been in the making for 25 years, is transforming the derelict 18th-century waterworks into the world’s largest space dedicated to illustrating art.

A Bridge That Doesn’t Exist

The main attraction of the new cafe within the museum is a massive mural by Sir Quentin Blake entitled A Bridge to the Past. The artist visited the site a few days ago to unveil the mural.

The mural depicts a bridge over the New River, which has supplied the city of London with fresh water since 1613. However, Blake admits the bridge depicted in the mural is a fabrication of his own, serving as a symbolic bridge to demonstrate the interaction between man and water throughout history. The drawing features characters in period costume, including select figures from 18th-century prints.

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Restoring Industrial History

The museum’s location at New River Head is also essential to its identity. The restoration of the engine house and the windmill base, the oldest in London, has cost £12.5 million. This project exemplifies the Production pillar, as these once essential structures for the survival of the city of London have been re-engineered for a new purpose. Half an acre of public gardens has also been opened up to the public for the first time in the museum’s history.

What’s Inside the Galleries

The museum’s opening features three exhibitions. The first exhibition celebrates Sir Quentin Blake’s 80-year career dedicated to the theater. The next exhibit, entitled Queer as Comics, is the first UK exhibition to explore the stories of LGBTQIA+ characters in comics from the 1940s to the present day. Finally, the last exhibit features the work of illustrator Murugiah, known for his psychedelic art style, which contrasts with the 180-year-old brickwork of the waterworks.