Samsung is expanding its art collection for its Frame and OLED TVs. The company is collaborating with the Art Institute of Chicago to launch an exclusive collection on the Samsung Art Store.

Exclusive Art Collection

The Art Institute of Chicago launched the largest art collection on the Samsung Art Store, with 49 art pieces. Among the artists in the collection are Claude Monet, Georges Seurat, Georgia O’Keeffe, and Edward Hopper. Through this exclusive partnership with Samsung, you can enjoy some of the most iconic works of art from the comfort of your own home.

According to Samsung’s press release, some highlights from the collection include Georges Seurat’s “A Sunday on La Grande Jatte” and Marc Chagall’s “America Windows.” You may recognize these two pieces from the iconic film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

The digital collection includes celebrated Impressionist paintings as well as defining works of American and Modern art. According to the release, each piece was “meticulously rendered” to seamlessly bring the artwork into your home and on your screen.

In addition, the collaboration hits a significant milestone, introducing the first-ever pieces by Frank Lloyd Wright.

“At the Art Institute of Chicago, we are deeply intentional about how our collection is experienced by visitors and art enthusiasts from around the world,” said Michael Neault, associate vice president and executive creative director at the Art Institute of Chicago. “Samsung shares our dedication to both excellence and accessibility and this collaboration allows us to lean into today’s innovation and extend the reach of some of the world’s most significant art.”

The Samsung Art Store has over 3,000 artworks available on its Frame TVs, which turn your television set into a beautiful masterpiece when you’re not using it.

Maya Harris, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Samsung, said, “We are not only building a vast and unmatched library of incredible world-class art but also amplifying the world’s most important institutions and making them widely accessible through a medium we are proud to have pioneered.”

