Though it’s no secret that dancing can benefit your health through physical, mental, and social stimulation. But a recent study suggests that the benefits may go further, helping to prevent cognitive decline in older adults.

Can Dancing Improve Cognitive Function in Older Adults?

Previous research showed that dance practice could improve the cognitive test scores of older adults with mild cognitive impairment, or MCI, an intermediate state of cognitive decline between normal aging and dementia.

This led researchers from Kyoto University to examine older adults in an earlier stage of cognitive decline called subjective cognitive decline, or SCD. This refers to an earlier stage when an individual begins to self-report worsening memory or increased confusion, but it cannot yet be verified by tests.

“We focused on SCD because earlier intervention is more important from the viewpoint of dementia prevention,” stated the study’s first author, Masatoshi Yamashita.

Advertisement

The study focused on 53 participants with SCD aged 65-84. The research team began by administering cognitive tests and measuring their brain activity with functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging, or fMRI. They also measured levels of oxytocin, or the “happiness hormone”, because they theorized improvement in cognitive function could be accompanied by an increase in well-being due to regular social interactions.

Next, researchers divided participants into two groups: one that received twelve weeks of dance training, and a control group that maintained the same lifestyle. The dance training involved learning choreography to familiar songs, which in this case were traditional and pop Japanese songs.

After the twelve weeks had elapsed, the same cognitive tests were administered to participants. The results showed a significant increase in the secretion of oxytocin in the group receiving dance lessons. The fMRI also showed enhanced functional connectivity in the brain and increased spontaneous brain activation in a resting state for this group.

Researchers behind the study hope to do tests over longer periods of time, as they will need these to determine the full effects of the practice on both mental health and cognitive performance.

“Other factors of the null results include the cognitive load, intensity, or duration of the dance lesson,” says team leader Kaoru Sekiyama. “These factors will need to be further examined.”