F1 fans are some of the most dedicated people in the world. If you are a Ferrari fan, you are part of the Tifosi. For most fans, however, it can be difficult to feel like part of the racing team.

IBM and Scuderia Ferrari have teamed up to create a new batch of features for the Ferrari racing app ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. Using data and artificial intelligence, they have added features that provide fans with the same information as the engineers of the racing cars.

An AI companion in the pits

The biggest feature addition is the new AI companion within the app. This digital assistant lets fans ask questions about the Ferraris. For instance, fans can ask the AI to show the differences between the current SF-24 racing car model and last year’s model. The AI uses Ferrari’s racing history and live data from the race to provide fans with the answer. It’s a far better resource than any number of racing blogs online.

Real-time games and predictions

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Another new feature is the Game Center. This allows fans to play games and quizzes and guess answers during the race. For example, there is a Countdown Quiz where fans have 60 seconds to answer as many questions as they can. The more games fans play, the more digital badges they earn, as well as a ranking next to all other fans on the leaderboard.

More data for the technical fans

Another new feature in the Race Center lets fans find more information about the race. This information includes more in-depth details on race strategies and the current driver data. Since the app update a year ago, more fans have been using it than ever before. According to IBM, the app’s active users have notably increased.

While these features add a level of interactivity to the fan experience of Ferrari Grand Prix races, they will not help the team race the cars to victory. However, they add another dimension to the fan experience, making it less confusing and more personal.

It’s a great effort to bring fans into the stands into the garage, where the racing team is based. While fans will never have the chance to call the shots in the race, they are the heartbeat of the Ferrari brand just as much as the racing drivers.