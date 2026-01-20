This marks the third consecutive year that the school’s dance team has secured the D1A Jazz title.

At the 2026 Universal Dance Association (UDA) Nationals, many dance teams made their mark. But one group, Ohio State’s dance team, is gaining TikTok attention for its striking Jazz dance.

UDA Nationals D1A Jazz Winners

The dance resulted in the team winning the D1A Jazz category, which marks the third consecutive year and sixth in the last seven years that the school’s dance team has secured this title. The competition also awarded Ohio State’s spirit program with its third consecutive crown in the D1A Game Day category, and Brutus Buckeye came away as the nation’s top mascot in the D1A mascot finals.

The jazz piece begins with dancers in black leotards marching onstage in a clump formation. The music begins suddenly with the operatic stylings of Berghain, a song on Rosalía’s new album titled “Lux.”

Then the dancers begin to break out of the huddle with spastic and violent arm gestures, causing the crowd to erupt in cheers. From there, the dance continuously shifts from delicate movements to more powerful, sharp movements to match the shifts between the softer and darker operatic stylings present in the song.

As the dance is beginning to receive attention online, people are pointing out how the song choice alone is challenging – not only for the style, but because this album was only released in early November. That means that the group has only had around two months to choreograph, learn, and perfect the piece before the competition.

Interestingly, the dance seems to emulate the themes of Rosalía’s album, which explores themes of spirituality and sainthood. The shifts between the twisted and delicate movements in the dance may allude to that dichotomy of lightness and darkness in spirituality.

It’s no wonder the team was able to secure a win with this routine, as its members even pointed to the technical skill required in the first set of fouettes alone. The combination of the timing and the arm movement made that section particularly challenging and visually striking.

In addition to technical skill, online users are pointing to the artistry present in closer angles. The dancer’s facial expressions seem to convey pain and ‘divine rage’, which are other themes of Rosalía’s album.

The dance has now amassed millions of views on TikTok. It’s also led to discourse surrounding the event, with users highlighting other dances as well.