With a colorful and imaginative 22-balloon lineup, here are the new balloons you can expect to see in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Minnie Mouse

Among the balloons making their parade debut in 2024 is Disney’s Minnie Mouse, sporting her classic polka dot bow and yellow heels. Measuring 60 feet tall, which is as high as a 5-story building, by 60 feet long, Macy’s website notes that Minnie’s birthday is also the week before Thanksgiving on November 18th.

Gabby

The star character of the popular Gabby’s Dollhouse series by DreamWorks Animation is another new addition to the 2024 parade lineup. Though Gabby’s magic cat ears allow her to shrink down and have adventures with her cat in her dollhouse, the balloon version of Gabby is massive at 55 feet tall by 36 feet long. With a new feature film on the way, this balloon was painted with over 25 colors.

Extraordinary Noorah™ & The Elf on the Shelf®

This Christmas-themed addition to the parade line-up stars Noorah, a magical arctic fox that pauses time and sparks the Northern Lights to aid Santa’s journey. Accompanying Noorah is The Elf on the Shelf® Scout Elf, one of Santa’s official and most trusted helpers. Measuring 44 feet tall by 66 feet long, the three colors featured in Noorah’s tail and eyes are meant to mimic the colorful Northern Lights.

Goku

Returning to the parade but with a brand new design is Goku, the iconic hero of the Dragon Ball franchise, a Japanese anime series that first aired in the US over 30 years ago. Though Goku has appeared in the parade since 2018 in his Super Saiyan blue form, the new 56 feet tall by 70 feet long will feature Goku in his original Saiyan form with jet-black hair.

Marshall from Paw Patrol

Adventure Bay’s resident firedog, Marshall from Paw Patrol, will make his parade debut, following in the footsteps of his best friend Chase, who was featured in the parade from 2017-2023. Macy’s shares that the Dalmatian, sporting his fire safety garb, measures at twice the size of a standard New York City Fire Department firetruck.

Spiderman

This friendly neighborhood parade balloon is returning to the lineup for the first time in over a decade. Measuring 44 feet tall and 77.5 feet wide, this design of Spider-Man was inspired by comic book artist John Romita Sr., who began illustrating Spider-Man in Marvel’s Daredevil comic book series before becoming the second series artist on Amazing Spider-Man in 1966.