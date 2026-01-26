Listen to Article

Canva released its third annual Design Trends Report, and the big takeaway for 2026 is that we are moving away from “perfect” social media feeds. After years of everything looking polished and filtered, creators are starting to lean into a style they call “Imperfect by Design.”

The report looked at what people are searching for and surveyed 1,000 creators. It turns out that while almost everyone is using AI, they aren’t using it to make things look like robots did the work. Instead, they want things to feel human. Searches for DIY and collage-style elements are up by 90%, showing that people miss the tactile, “scrapbook” feel of older designs.

Realism Meets the Surreal

One of the standout trends is something Canva calls “Reality Warp.” It’s a style where creators intentionally blur the lines between what is real and what is surreal. Searches for “uncanny” and “liminal” looks have jumped by 220%. At the same time, there is a total opposite trend happening called the “Opt-Out Era.” This is for people who are tired of digital noise and want clean layouts, simple fonts, and less clutter.

Cat van der Werff, Canva’s Executive Creative Director, says this shift is all about finding a balance. “As more and more creators turn to AI to help them express themselves visually, we believe 2026 marks the year of Imperfect by Design, a time when blending AI seamlessly with human imagination and creativity has never mattered more. Canva was built for this shift, to empower anyone to use AI on their terms and bring their ideas to life in a way that feels personal, authentic, and unmistakably human.”

Your Own Design DNA

The survey found that 80% of creators believe 2026 is the year they regain creative control. They see AI as an “essential partner” rather than a replacement for their own taste. To help people see where they fit into these trends, Canva also launched a “Design DNA” feature.

This tool looks at everything you made in 2025 and gives you a custom recap. It might tell you that you’re a “Font Stylist” or a “Prompt Picasso.” Last year, the company made over 111 million of these assets, helping people see their own creative habits in a new way.