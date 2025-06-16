Canva’s One Print, One Tree initiative has planted over 10 million trees across 13 countries.

Canva’s One Print, One Tree initiative began with a bold vision to turn every print order into a step toward restoring the planet, and today that vision has grown into a global movement with over 10 million trees planted.

Celebrating 10 million trees planted through One Print, One Tree

When Canva launched Canva Print⁠(opens in a new tab or window) in 2021, Canva knew it would have a footprint. However, the company also saw an opportunity: what if it could help restore the planet⁠(opens in a new tab or window) with every Print order?

That idea became One Print, One Tree⁠: Canva’s commitment to plant a tree for every Canva Print order. What began as a simple promise has since grown into a global reforestation program – focused not just on planting trees, but on restoring landscapes, supporting communities, conserving habitats for wildlife, and contributing to long-term climate resilience.

Three years on, it’s become one of the most meaningful parts of the Two-Step Plan⁠: 1) to build one of the world’s most valuable companies; and 2) to do the most good Canva can.

Across 26 sites in 13 countries, these trees are helping restore 10,901 hectares of land, while supporting 13,700+ people through local jobs, training, and community-led environmental work.

A global program with a local focus

Since Canva launched One Print, One Tree with its partners Reduce Reuse Grow, the program has supported planting projects around the world – from tropical rainforests and mountain regions to coastal zones and farmland.

In the early years⁠, Canva planted across more than 20 sites – including Haiti, Mozambique, Indonesia, Brazil, Canada, and the United States – working with local partners to protect endangered species, stabilize hillsides, regenerate farmland, and introduce more sustainable farming methods.

Some of the largest reforestation efforts have taken place in:

Tanzania, where over 5 million trees have been planted through agroforestry initiatives.

Nepal, where 1.7 million trees have been planted to protect biodiversity and hillside watersheds.

Mozambique, where 1.9 million trees are helping reverse forest loss across three sites.

As the program has grown, so has our focus. Canva moved from a wide-reaching planting model to one that prioritizes fewer, deeper partnerships with local organizations and communities. Today, our long-term efforts are centered around three high-impact sites in Tanzania, Malawi, and the Philippines – each designed with long-term ecological outcomes, sustainable livelihoods, and cultural knowledge at their core.

The Philippines

Spanning 1,200 hectares, this site supports the planting of 3 million native trees from over 60 species – in partnership with the Obu Manuvu Tribe, including the Ahom, Datal, Magwan, and Udto clans, who are playing a central role in the restoration of their ancestral lands.

Using drone-based mapping technology, the community is reforesting its ancestral lands with precision and purpose. Beyond environmental goals, the project supports cultural revitalization and strengthens the Obu Manuvu’s ties to their land – including the publication of the Mohingod Philosophy, documenting the Obu-Manuvu’s traditional knowledge, culture and traditions.

In October 2024, the community hosted the first Mohingod Festival, a historic event at which tribal elders, government leaders, and local NGOs came together to formalize a shared commitment to environmental protection. This site also received Ecosystem Restoration Standard certification in early 2025. Canva is committed to working with our partners and the local communities at both of the certified sites on the continuing development of the projects.

Malawi

Canva’s newest planting site will launch over the coming months in southern Malawi. Over 1.5 million trees will be planted across 890 hectares, with a focus on supporting sustainable charcoal production. This approach is critical to local sustainability efforts as a counter to illegal logging, helps preserve remaining old-growth forests, and supports long-term income generation for local communities.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Canva’s promotions. Please refer to Canva.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.