Listen to Article

For the 2025 South Florida Fair, digital art duo Jasper and Shelby Mosher of Electric Dream Machine (EDM) brought the “Imagine the Future” theme to life through three stunning, futuristic installations. Using 14 Epson projectors and AI-generated video and graphics, the team crafted a vibrant cyborg sand sculpture, a high-tech control panel experience, and a holographic mascot named “Ribby”. These installations were designed to immerse visitors in a colorful, dynamic experience that highlighted the potential of technology and artificial intelligence.

Digital Art Visionaries Bring Futuristic Installations to South Florida Fair with Epson Projectors

The Electric Dream Machine Created a Cyborg Sand Sculpture, Futuristic Control Panel and Holographic Mascot Using 14 Epson Projectors and AI-generated Video and Graphics

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Over the past several years, the entrance to the South Florida Fair has showcased intricate art installations designed to reflect the fair’s theme. For the 11th consecutive year, Jasper and Shelby Mosher, digital artist duo of the Electric Dream Machine (EDM), leveraged projector technology to create three eye-catching displays to support the 2025 “Imagine the Future” theme – a colorful cyborg sand sculpture, futuristic control panel experience, and holographic mascot to immerse and engage attendees.

Featuring vivid movements and representing the future of technology, EDM integrated AI-generated video and graphics to bring the installations to life. In need of crisp, bright colors and detail to illuminate each element, EDM used a variety of Epson 3-chip 3LCD projectors. While pushing the boundaries of projection and integrating AI into this year’s installation was no small feat, the end result was worth it with over 400,000 visitors enjoying a unique, visually compelling experience.

“The Electric Dream Machine always exceeds our expectations,” said Rita De Mier-Lincoln, CFE, director of brand management, South Florida Fair & Palm Beach County Expositions, Inc. “Jasper was able to make our vision a reality and incorporated so much more to our initial ideas – the staff, the sponsors and our board members were blown away.”

Known for delivering exquisite digital experiences across the U.S., the EDM team decided to take their installation at the South Florida Fair up a notch for this year’s theme. “Going bigger than ever before was the only option,” said Jasper Mosher. “As soon as we heard ‘Imagine the Future’ would be the theme, we saw an opportunity to elevate the projection and dive further into the world of generative AI content. This was our first production where we exclusively used AI-generated visuals for all the animated content.”

It took a few weeks and several rounds of AI application testing to produce the three installations that remained active for the full 17 days of the fair. The ability to utilize multiple Epson projectors for each installation was crucial to this project. “On top of Epson’s stellar projected image quality, the versatility of their interchangeable lenses and the way they pack so much power inside their modestly sized projectors makes the logistical aspects of a complicated installation not only manageable, but also an enjoyable, exciting process,” said Mosher.

The Installations

For the first installation, the EDM team created a hologram of the fair’s first place ribbon mascot, “Ribby,” who greeted visitors at the main entrance. “Ribby” was the smallest mapping piece, but not the simplest task. It was the character’s voice to facial animation that shifted plans. After pivoting a couple of times, the duo ended up generating over 1,000 versions of “Ribby” and stitched together six different speeches to match the voiceover with facial expressions and body movements. As the first attraction, “Ribby” needed to have a commanding presence. The EDM team achieved this using an EB-PQ2213B laser projector. Capable of delivering up to 13,000 lumens1 from one compact chassis, the projector’s high brightness and 4K resolution was vital in producing the vibrant, high-detailed imagery that brought “Ribby” into dynamic form – just as EDM intended – even when battling the afternoon sunlight that streamed through the entrance doors.

Mosher said, “One of the most tedious editing projects I’ve ever done was ‘Ribby’. Luckily it all paid off. The projection mapping aspects were the easiest part, due to decades of experience utilizing Epson projectors and working with Resolume projection mapping software.” As his go-to software for more than 20 years, Mosher notes, “Resolume is the muscle behind the magic, and we could not have accomplished this project without this invaluable piece of programming.”

Next up was a projection mapped sand sculpture that stood 40- by 20-feet wide and 12-feet tall. The EDM team used eight Epson large venue laser projectors to light up the sand. Featuring incredibly detailed projection mapping techniques, guests were greeted with extremely bright, eye-popping colors and mesmerizing visuals that captivated their attention.

The final installation was the “Design Lab” – a large supercomputer control panel with three screens that featured futuristic-themed carnival midway rides. Taking visitors on digitally stimulating rides of the future through outer space, the EDM team used five Epson projectors to illuminate this piece. With a very limited throw distance, the projectors were mounted on the ceiling and used short-throw lens technology to fill the massive 10- by 30-foot command console. This setup worked flawlessly, displaying an intricate array of animated control panels with no obvious source of projection. This “hidden” power source effect was key to creating the intended illusion – leaving people marveling at the magical technology without fully understanding how it was possible.

“A crucial piece to this year’s productions was the Epson projectors and their ability to bring our vision to life in a real-world setting,” continued Mosher. “There’s something about the vibrancy of their colors that makes the final product leap off the surface. The resolution and detail, especially with the 4K projectors, gave a ‘larger than life’ presence, creating the illusion of a futuristic, cartoon-like entity existing right there in real space.”

The EDM team’s goal was to craft three different visual illusions that all occupy space in real life – and they pulled it off. Thousands of attendees lit up in ‘awe’ at the truly astonishing installations that appeared ultra-realistic. Many attendees were experiencing something of this caliber for the very first time. “Creating an entrance with such a ‘wow-factor’ set the tone for the rest of the fair,” said Mosher. “It was a great feeling to stand by the main entrance and see thousands of peoples’ faces light up with genuine awe when they walked in and saw the main sand sculpture.”

“Epson projector technology continues to evolve to meet the needs of digital artists who are constantly pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling,” said Ramzi Shakra, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. “We are always so impressed with the EDM team’s use of our projectors in innovative ways to create unforgettable experiences, and their latest installation at the state fair is another example of their amazing creativity and skills.”

De Mier-Lincoln adds, “Jasper and his team are perfectionists, working on a project until they are completely satisfied. The talent and professionalism EDM brings, combined with their understanding of the technology needed to create each piece, were vital to the success of our ‘Imagine the Future’ theme this year.”

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Epson’s promotions. Please refer to epson.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.