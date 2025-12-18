This new exhibition at Cornell showcases the intersection between art and technology.

Cornell’s inaugural Art+Tech exhibit, hosted by the Milstein Program in Technology and Humanity, provided students with the opportunity to showcase their work and challenged them to merge creativity and technology.

Intersection of Art and Technology

Both undergraduate and graduate students from all disciplines were invited to display their projects at the A.D. White House. The event showcased a variety of artistic media, including video games, AI collaborations, virtual reality, sculpture, graphic design, music, fashion, and more.

Visitors at the exhibition were guided through the various interactive spaces using a pamphlet that numbered each exhibit by location and student information.

“I hoped that the ‘Art + Tech’ exhibit would create a crossroads for the compelling work being made all across campus — from AI-inflected fiction to one-dimensional collaborative games, from 3-D printed fashion to sound installations,” said Austin Bunn, associate professor of performing and media arts in the College of Arts & Sciences and director of the Milstein program. “The Milstein Program prides itself in serving as the ‘ampersand’ in the Arts & Sciences, and I think the “+” sign in Art + Tech speaks to the same interdisciplinary, recombinatory energy.”

Shuquin Lyu ‘25, a performing and media arts and information science major, presented “Synchrotron Symphony” at the event, a sensory ethnographic film that explores the Wilson Lab particle accelerator — a hidden scientific space beneath Cornell’s football field.

“From the control room to the accelerator tunnel, I used primarily close-ups shots to bring the viewers closer to the machinery, cords, and structures, not only to appreciate their beauty and colors, but also to create a sense of intimacy within the environment,” she said.

“Through this immersion in the underground world of machinery, we ask ourselves how we can re-imagine spaces familiar to us, and how we can entrust new meanings to these often-overlooked environments and transform the way we observe and understand them,” Lyu said.

In addition to the opportunity to share their work, student projects were also judged by a panel of faculty for the chance to win prizes.

“The Art + Tech exhibit was more than just a showcase of student work; it was a celebration of creativity, innovation and the dynamic potential of interdisciplinary exploration,” said Marc Davila ‘26, a computer science major from the College of Arts and Sciences who reportedly attended the exhibition to learn more about the intersection between technology and the humanities.