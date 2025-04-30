Kim is celebrated for her innovative use of AI and 3D game engines in contemporary art.

Korean media artist Ayoung Kim, recipient of the prestigious LG Guggenheim Award, is being honored with a digital showcase on LG’s Times Square billboard in New York City. From April 28 to May 25, a congratulatory video featuring scenes from Kim’s Delivery Dancer series will be displayed, reaching an estimated 10 million viewers. Kim is celebrated for her innovative use of AI and 3D game engines in contemporary art.

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The work of Ayoung Kim, the first Korean recipient of the LG Guggenheim Award, is now on display on LG’s digital billboard in New York’s Times Square.

LG announced that a congratulatory video featuring scenes from Kim’s acclaimed Delivery Dancer series will be shown throughout the month, from April 28 to May 25.

Located in the heart of Manhattan, Times Square is one of the world’s most prominent cultural landmarks, attracting approximately 300,000 visitors daily. Over the course of the month-long screening, LG expects around 10 million people to encounter Kim’s work and news of her award.

The LG Guggenheim Award is the signature program of the “LG Guggenheim Art and Technology Initiative,” a collaboration between LG, a global leader in technology innovation, and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, one of the world’s foremost institutions of modern and contemporary art, aimed at recognizing innovators who advance creativity through technology. Recipients receive a cash prize and a commemorative trophy.

This year’s award was presented to Ayoung Kim, a contemporary and media artist from South Korea. She is the first Korean artist to receive this honor. Kim is widely recognized for her pioneering integration of contemporary art with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D game engine.

The Delivery Dancer series, featured in the Times Square video, draws inspiration from the COVID-19 pandemic and envisions a futuristic Seoul through the journeys of female delivery riders and their interactions with AI.

To further celebrate Kim’s achievement, LG will host a local event at the Guggenheim Museum in New York on May 8. Later this year, a public program featuring Kim in conversation with audiences is also planned.

