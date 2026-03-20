Here are a few of the best exhibits to check out at NYC’s spring art fairs.

For anyone planning a trip to the Big Apple this spring, here are some of the most exciting exhibits from NYC’s spring art fairs.

March 18–22

The Affordable Art Fair returns to New York City this week with its typical price range of $100 to $12,000, gathering 90 exhibitors showing works geared toward both newcomer and veteran collectors. On March 19, visitors who bring and donate art supplies to a public school supplies drive will gain free admission.

April 30–May 3

Opening with 170 exhibitors, the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair will feature a $50,000 copy of Jean Henri Latude’s memoirs signed by Thomas Jefferson, a peculiar illustrated book about fencing gifted to King Louis XIV’s second cousin, and a $27,500 signed copy of Fahrenheit 451. Organized by the Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association of America, the fair’s 66th edition will also present panel conversations with contemporary writers.

April 9–12

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Following a packed launch last year, the Brooklyn Fine Art Print Fair will reemerge for its second iteration. Gallery exhibitors will display their works alongside self-representing artists and printmaking departments at academic institutions, including the New School, Hunter College, and Fashion Institute of Technology. The event will also feature workshops in monotyping, film screenings, a talk with Glenn Ligon, and a demonstration of Japanese woodcut by Takuji Hamanaka.

April 22–26

Organized by the Association of International Photography Art Dealers, the 45th edition of the Photography Show will bring experimental and historically significant photography to the Upper East Side. In a new segment of the event, Focal Point, dealers will showcase contemporary lens-based works they believe are pushing the bounds of the medium.

April 9–12

The International Fine Prints & Drawings Association (IFPDA) is debuting a rebrand this April. This will be the fair’s first-ever inclusion of drawing dealers in the print-centered event. Among the 80 exhibitors in this year’s show, special standouts include Burnet Editions’ presentation of Fratino’s self-portrait etchings and Louise Bourgeois’s spiral woodcuts.