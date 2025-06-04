Archaeologists have been working to preserve and restore this rare piece of art since its discovery.

Listen to Article

The Be’er Shema mosaic, a work of Byzantine monastery art, is on display for the first time in Israel. Originally discovered in 1990, the piece is 1,600 years old and features 55 medallions depicting unique stories.

Ancient Mosaic Art

Archaeologists have been working to preserve and restore this rare piece of art since its discovery. The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) compared the floor mosaic to “an archaeological garden”.

A former monastery was recently opened for tourism, featuring the restored piece, which the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) is describing on Facebook as one of the “most impressive mosaics ever discovered in the south of the country.”

The piece served as a decorative feature in a large monastery in the agricultural areas south of Kibbutz Urim, specifically at the Merhavim Regional Council complex in the western Negev. The monks at the monastery supported themselves by making wine, which is reflected in the artwork through the grape imagery.

“This is a unique mosaic from the Byzantine period (324-638 CE),” says Shaike Lender, who conducted the excavation alongside Dan Gazit on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority. “It presents 55 richly detailed medallions – with mythological characters, baskets of fruit, exotic animals, scenes from everyday life, hunting scenes, and more. The mosaic was clearly made by the hand of a true artist. It is comprised of small mosaic stones in a variety of colors, combined with glass and pottery to infuse it with variety.”

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

Restoration Process

Years of exposure have damaged the piece, so authorities have taken action to conserve it. According to Interesting Engineering, Ami Shahar, Head of the Conservation Department at the Israel Antiquities Authority, stated the piece was “re-exposed, treated, and strengthened, and transferred from its original location to Merhavim Council’s enclosed compound.”

The mosaic has been cleaned diligently over the past few months to prepare for its unveiling.

“This beautiful mosaic, a living testimony to life that existed in the Negev some 1,500 years ago, will be preserved here and become a focal point for visits and learning—for tourists, students, and residents from across the country,” stated Shay Hajaj, Head of the Merhavim Regional Council, in the announcement.

“It is another chapter in the story we are writing here in Merhavim—a story that connects past, present, and future.”