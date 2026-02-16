Skunk dolphins get their nickname from their unique black and white markings.

The rarely seen “skunk” dolphin was recently spotted off the coast of the Falkland Islands. Also known as panda dolphins or Commerson’s dolphins, skunk dolphins get their nickname from their unique black and white markings.

Skunk Dolphins Spotted in South America

This species falls into two main groups, and the ones spotted recently are among the population that lives in South America, around Argentina, Chile, and the Falkland Islands. This subspecies is slightly smaller and can grow to around 4 feet 8 inches and weigh around 99 pounds.

The other population lives off the coast of the Kerguelen Islands in the southern Indian Ocean. This means the two populations are separated by approximately 5,300 miles, though researchers are unsure of how this happened. According to Whale and Dolphin Conservation North America, these dolphins are typically bigger, reaching 5 feet 11 inches long and 190 pounds.

“They are energetic and active, often performing figure of eight swim-patterns underneath boats, spinning underwater and leaping clear of the water,” WDC writes. “Commerson’s dolphins also appear to enjoy surfing on waves close to shore.”

The dolphins were spotted by tourist Rich Brand, who recorded them in shallow waters as they swam up to him.

“I saw them in the distance, and I knew they were in the area,” Brand told SWNS. “I pulled out my phone to capture them as I saw them approaching me.”

Skunk dolphins typically prefer remaining close to shore or in shallow waters, and can sometimes be spotted along kelp beds. Though it varies by region, they typically feed on crustaceans, cephalopods, and fish.

“They are so curious and playful!” Brand said of the encounter.

It’s common for these dolphins to be found alone or in small groups, but social groups can reach up to 100 individuals.

“It is always a treat to experience the wildlife in nature,” said Brand.