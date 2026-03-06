Venice’s bottlenose dolphin, named Mimmo, was first spotted in the Venetian Lagoon in June of last year.

An adorable bottlenose dolphin named Mimmo has been making headlines for taking up residence in Venice’s waterways.

Bottlenose dolphins are highly intelligent and social creatures, typically found in groups in coastal regions or in the open sea. Sometimes, however, a single dolphin can leave their pod behind and find their way into more urban settings.

Venice’s Resident Bottlenose Dolphin

“We present the case of one of the most charismatic animals in one of the most iconic cities: a solitary dolphin in Venice,” said senior author Dr. Guido Pietroluongo, a conservation veterinary pathologist at the Department of Comparative Biomedicine and Food Science at the University of Padova, in a statement.

Venice’s bottlenose dolphin, named Mimmo, was first spotted in the Venetian Lagoon in June of last year and has since been seen regularly as it moved to the southern end of the lagoon before settling toward Venice at the north end. Although the Venetian Lagoon was once part of the range for these dolphins, they’ve been seen here less frequently since the 1970s.

“Mimmo appears healthy and is regularly observed feeding on mullets. Since his arrival in the lagoon, any behavior displayed has been typical of the species.” Dr. Pietroluongo stated.

Some environmentalists are concerned for Mimmo, however, because of its stay in the San Marco Basin in front of San Marco’s square, one of the busiest and most popular sites in all of Venice. Occupying this area means Mimmo is at risk of being hit by boats or boat propellers.

Researchers have suggested controlling human behavior around the waterways through speed limits to protect Mimmo. Acoustic deterrents and boats were used in an attempt to drive Mimmo out of the area in November 2025, but they were unsuccessful as the dolphin immediately returned.

“What is truly unusual is not the dolphin’s presence, but the persistent difficulty humans have in respecting such animals today,” said Dr. Giovanni Bearzi, the first author of the study. “We need to appreciate the opportunities to coexist with and enjoy wildlife. Historical and contemporary documentation clearly shows that dolphins have accompanied human maritime activities for millennia, yet we still struggle to coexist with them appropriately.”

The paper is published in Frontiers in Ethology.