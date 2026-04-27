Though train trips aren’t usually a form of luxury travel in the U.S., private rail cars are gradually being added to traditional Amtrak routes across the country. The initial run of the restored vintage rail cars was in January 2026, but Travel + Leisure recently reported that the booking company, Halloway Rail, has added four new trips to their 2026 summer calendar.

The trips run on Amtrak’s California Zephyr route, which connects Chicago, Denver, and San Francisco. The first journey departs on June 16 from Chicago and finishes in San Francisco. The second train departs from Denver for San Francisco (June 24); the third travels from San Francisco to Denver (June 27); and the final train moves from San Francisco to Chicago, with a pit stop midway in Denver (June 30).

The rail cars are available to be rented out for exclusive use and include a lounge car with a viewing dome, an attached five-bedroom sleeper car, and a private chef. Widely considered one of the most beautiful train trips in North America, the route travels through the Sierra Nevadas, the heart of the Rocky Mountains, the Glenwood Canyon, and more.

Advertisement

This new mode of luxury travel includes both vast views of stunning natural wonders like deserts, prairies, and open plains, as well as views of some of the nation’s most beautiful cities.

Trip Costs

Denver and Emeryville/Emeryville and Denver: $37,375 for up to six travelers

Chicago and Emeryville (or Emeryville and Chicago): $51,750 for up to six travelers

Guests will enjoy three daily gourmet meals prepared by an onboard chef and served by a dedicated steward. All bookings include full and exclusive access to both rail cars: the Evelyn Henry, the sleeper car with five luxurious bedrooms dating back to 1954, and the Warren R. Henry, which features a high-end lounge under a glass dome, a dining area, and a full bar