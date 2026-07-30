Get ready for the 2026 Corolla GRMN. With refined turbo power and track-ready design, it sets a new standard for hot hatches.

Toyota has officially introduced the 2026 GRMN Corolla, the most hardcore version of the popular Toyota hot hatch. Developed using lessons from Super Taikyu races as well as testing at the famed Nürburgring, the GRMN stands for Gazoo Racing Masters of Nürburgring and is built for track days only.

If you are a driving enthusiast looking for an exciting, rare hatchback that will deliver the utmost in handling, performance, and driving dynamics, then read on to find out more about this latest addition from Toyota.

Maximum Performance Under the Hood

Under the hood of the 2026 GRMN Corolla is the same 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine found in other Corolla hatchbacks. However, Toyota has refined the engine to produce 300 horsepower and 302 lb-ft of torque.

The engine’s focus was on increasing torque output between 4,000 and 4,600 rpm, allowing the car to accelerate quickly out of corners. Additionally, Toyota outfitted the car with a larger intercooler spray system and a sub-radiator to help the engine remain cool during track runs. The power is sent to the wheels through a close-ratio 6-speed intelligent manual transmission that allows the driver to maintain control over the engine’s rpm.

Serious Chassis and Aerodynamic Upgrades

The GRMN Corolla features a set of exclusive monotube shock absorbers with internal rebound springs that were fine-tuned to the last millimeter at the Nürburgring. All the bodywork on the car also features aerodynamic improvements:

The hood, front fenders, front side spoilers, and the large rear wing are all made of carbon fiber.

The car features 18-inch forged matte bronze wheels wrapped in 10mm wider sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

The all-wheel-drive system, as well as the electric power steering, has been tuned for the GRMN for enhanced performance in high-speed corners.

A Two-Seat Driver’s Cockpit

The interior has been stripped down to the essentials. The rear seats have been completely removed to make way for a two-seat layout. Aside from the removal of the rear seats, the use of carbon fiber, and other lightweight materials, the car weighs 66 lbs. less than the standard GR Corolla, weighing in at 3,219 lbs.

The seats are highly bolstered semi-bucket sports seats in black and red Brin Naub suede and synthetic leather. Additionally, the standard instruments have been replaced with a “flocked” instrument panel to prevent glare on the windshield while on the track. The passenger side dashboard features the signature of Morizo, the racing persona of Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, as well as a serial number plate exclusive to the GRMN Corolla.

Pricing and Availability

Only 730 units of the 2026 GRMN Corolla will be produced at Toyota’s Motomachi plant in Japan. It will be available in late summer and will be sold primarily in North America, Japan, and Australia. The car will be available in two exclusive paint colors: Zero Gravity and Gravel. The starting price for the 2026 GRMN Corolla will be $64,360, and all buyers will receive a 1-year membership to Toyota’s driving program that offers expert driving instruction.