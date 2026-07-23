Get ready for the 2027 Crown, equipped with paddle shifters and a powerful hybrid system for an exhilarating drive.

Toyota has just shared the details regarding the 2027 Crown. This vehicle offers the comfort of a high-end sedan combined with the elevated stance of a crossover. However, this year’s model features significant improvements beyond the usual cosmetic changes. If you are interested in one of these cars, here is what you need to know.

Upgraded Hybrid Performance

The biggest improvement to the 2027 Crown comes in the form of a new hybrid system under the hood. The XLE, Limited, and Nightshade models will feature Toyota’s fifth-generation hybrid system that offers improved fuel efficiency. Additionally, paddle shifters will be added to these models to enhance the driving experience.

The top-tier Platinum model will continue to feature the Hybrid MAX powertrain, which includes a turbocharged engine producing 340 horsepower. Additionally, it will also feature an adaptive suspension system to enhance the comfort of the Crown.

A Cleaner Exterior Look

Toyota also made improvements to the Crown’s exterior. The rear bumper has been redesigned to enhance the comfort of the vehicle. For the two-tone models, the trunk lid used to be a large black panel that contrasted with other parts of the car. For 2027 models, the trunk lid will be the same color as the body of the car.

Additionally, Toyota has added a new black paint color called Ined that complements the satin finish on the hybrid and all-wheel drive badges. Furthermore, the top model will come with red brake calipers and a black window surround to give it a sporty look.

Standard Tech Additions

More technology has been added to the 2027 Crown as well. The Limited model will feature a Panoramic View Monitor that makes it easier to park the car in tight spaces. Additionally, it will have Traffic Jam Assist and a Digital Key that eliminates the need for a physical key. These features were previously optional on the Limited but are now being added as standard to enhance the model’s value.

With these upgrades, the 2027 Crown proves that it is possible to drive a unique model with comfort and fuel efficiency.