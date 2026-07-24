The 2027 Sequoia is here! Learn about its capabilities for road trips and rugged terrains with exciting new updates.

Toyota has just released the specs for the 2027 Sequoia. If you are looking for a full-size SUV capable of managing family road trips as well as dirt trails, this is a model worth checking out. There are several updates to the 2027 model that will appeal to both the tech and off-road enthusiasts in your family.

Built For The Trails

The biggest update for the 2027 Sequoia is the introduction of the Trailhunter package. This package was built for those looking to take their SUV off the paved roads. Based on the SR5 trim, this package will include heavy-duty Michelin all-terrain tires, an upgraded Old Man Emu suspension system, underbody protection plates, front recovery hooks, a locking rear differential, crawl control, and various terrain driving modes.

The package comes with bronze wheels and unique badging to highlight its off-road capabilities. This package will give the SUV overlanding capabilities without requiring any modifications to the vehicle.

A Huge Tech Upgrade

The 2027 Sequoia will have a more modern interior. The 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be standard on all trim levels. Furthermore, the system will feature a 5G connection and improved voice command recognition software. Additionally, the SUV will feature a built-in dash cam that automatically saves a 20-second video of the vehicle in the event of an accident. This will eliminate the need for owners to purchase and wire a dash cam system to the vehicle themselves.

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The new digital key will allow owners to start the vehicle using their Apple, Google, or Samsung phone wallet. Furthermore, owners can provide access to five different individuals via their phone. In the event that the owner’s phone dies, the SUV will have a near-field communication (NFC) feature that will still allow the owner to get into their vehicle.

Power And Everyday Utility

The exterior of the 2027 Sequoia will have a wider and more premium look. The headlights and grille have been redesigned to give it a more modern look, as have the LED lights to improve visibility during nighttime drives. Furthermore, the 2.4kW power inverter will allow the SUV to run small appliances in the back of the vehicle.

This feature is useful for camping trips or tailgating events. Every 2027 model will come with Toyota Safety Sense 4.0, which includes radar cruise control, automatic high beams, and pre-collision detection systems.

Toyota has not yet announced the pricing for the 2027 Sequoia models. However, they will reveal the prices closer to the fall of 2026 when the models will begin production.