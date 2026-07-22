Toyota just announced the 2027 Tundra. Not only does it have a new look, but there are some smart technology features and new options for those who enjoy off-roading with their truck.

New Trailhunter Package

If you’re someone who likes to get off the pavement with your Tundra, then you will want to take a closer look at the new Trailhunter package. This package is based on the SR5 trim of the Tundra, meaning it comes with all the features you need for off-road driving without having to pay extra for the most expensive trim level of the Tundra truck.

It features an upgraded Old Man Emu suspension system, Michelin all-terrain tires, and extra steel plates for protection under the truck. Additionally, there are front recovery hooks, a locking differential, and the ability to use crawl control to navigate more challenging off-road terrains. The unique bronze wheels and badges give it a unique appearance that is built for overlanding adventures.

Smarter Tech In The Cabin

Toyota also made some updates to the comfort and technology within the truck. The 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system is now available as an option for all Tundra models. This screen uses a 5G-connected system that allows the user to control the system like a smartphone. The voice assistant system has been upgraded to respond to “Hey Toyota” almost instantly.

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One of the most important features is the built-in dash camera that will use the truck’s exterior cameras to save a 20-second clip in the case of an accident on the road. The key system has also been upgraded to use your Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, or Samsung Wallet to store your digital key. This allows up to 5 guests to access your Tundra via your phone application. In the case of a dead phone battery, the truck will still recognize your phone through near-field communication.

Power And Safety Updates

Under the hood, the Tundra will offer the same choice between the twin-turbo V6 gas engine or a hybrid powertrain. If you opt for the hybrid package, there will be a built-in 2.4kW inverter that lets you charge power tools at your job site or lights at your camping spot

The exterior of the 2027 Tundra will receive a new design with a wider front end and brighter LED light bars. Every model will come with Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 for improved road safety, featuring automatic high beams and radar cruise control.