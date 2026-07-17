Get the latest on the 2027 Toyota Prius and Prius Plug-in Hybrid. Discover new features and fuel efficiency details now.

Toyota has just released information about the 2027 Prius and Prius Plug-in Hybrid. If you’re looking to purchase a car this summer, read on to find out more about both models.

The Standard Prius

The standard Prius model will have some new features when it arrives in 2027. It will retain its sleek design from the last few model years, but will have some improvements. One of the features included in both Prius models is dual-zone climate control, allowing the driver and passenger to set their ideal temperatures in the car. Toyota is also introducing a new black paint color called Inked.

The Prius will use a 2.0-liter engine coupled with an electric motor. This model offers great gas mileage. The LE trim will provide 55 MPG combined. The front-wheel drive version of the Prius will have 194 horsepower. However, the all-wheel-drive version, which features a separate electric motor powering the rear axle, will generate 196 horsepower. The starting price for the Prius will be $28,755.

The Prius Plug-In Hybrid

For those interested in a Prius that runs on electricity rather than gasoline, Toyota has one for you. The Prius Plug-In Hybrid features a larger 13.6-kWh battery than the Prius and boasts 220 horsepower instead of 194. This model is significantly quicker from 0 to 60 mph, taking only 6.6 seconds to reach that mark.

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The base model with the SE trim can drive up to 44 miles on a full charge. For those with short commutes, this could mean not using gas for several weeks. After the battery depletes, the car will switch to its regular hybrid mode and can travel 51 MPG combined. The Prius Plug-In Hybrid does not require any special charging equipment. All you need to do is plug it into a standard electrical outlet in your home. A full charge will require 11 hours for the battery. Installing a Level 2 battery charger will cut that time to four hours. The starting price for the Prius Plug-In Hybrid will be $33,980.

Technology and Features

Both models feature technology that makes it easier for drivers to control the car. Standard features include a digital gauge cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The base model Prius includes an 8-inch screen.

However, the higher trims will feature a 12.3-inch screen. For those interested in the XSE Premium trim of the Prius Plug-In Hybrid, an optional solar roof is also available. This solar roof will charge the car’s battery while it is parked. Additionally, it can power the AC while the car is in motion. This is an excellent feature for those looking to limit their energy use.

Toyota has created a car that offers excellent fuel efficiency and comfort. The only real decision buyers will have to make is whether the extra features of the plug-in Prius are worth the additional cost of purchasing the model.