A Tesla delivered itself to a customer, following the company’s launch of self-driving robotaxis.

Following a major milestone in self-driving robotaxis, Tesla announced that one of its Model Y vehicles drove itself to its new owner. This is the first time that a car has delivered itself to a customer on its own.

Tesla posted a video of the self-driving car on X.com. In the video, the self-driving car navigates through the streets and traffic of Austin, Texas, with no human in the driver’s or passenger’s seat.

World’s first autonomous delivery of a car! This Tesla drove itself from Gigafactory Texas to its new owner’s home ~30min away — crossing parking lots, highways & the city to reach its new owner pic.twitter.com/WFSIaEU6Oq — Tesla (@Tesla) June 28, 2025

“The first fully autonomous delivery of a Tesla Model Y from factory to a customer home across town, including highways, was just completed a day ahead of schedule!!” said founder Elon Musk in a post on X.com. “Congratulations to the @Tesla_AI teams, both software & AI chip design!”

The Tesla Model Y drove on the highway, through residential neighborhoods, and around parking lots before stopping at the customer’s house for delivery.

According to a report from CNBC, “The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating Tesla over possible safety defects in their FSD systems, and recently sought more information from the company about its robotaxi debut after its cars were seen violating some traffic rules.”

Compared to other factory models, there wasn’t anything different about the vehicle that delivered itself to a customer. As Head of AI at Tesla, Ashok Elluswamy, said the car is “exactly the same as every Model Y produced in the Tesla factory.”

However, the technology is the same Fully Self-Driving (FSD) technology that was rolled out in the Model Y robotaxis. According to Interesting Engineering, the self-driving car drove from Gigafactory Texas to the customer’s home, which was about a 30-minute drive.