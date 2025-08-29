The NextGen Acela train marks the fastest ever built in the U.S.

A new era of high-speed rail travel has begun in the United States. Amtrak officially launched its NextGen Acela. The new high-speed train is sleek and lives up to the high-speed hype. Built by Alstom, the NextGen Acela train travels up to 160 miles per hour. According to the passenger railroad company, the Acela promises a quicker, more comfortable journey on one of the country’s most pivotal rail lines.

A New Era for American High-Speed Rail

Another significant part of the train’s launch was that these trains were the first high-speed models ever built in the United States. According to Alston’s CEO, Henri Poupart-Lafarge, the company’s nearly five decades of global high-speed rail expertise helped bring the project to life. The company built the model right here in the U.S. in Hornell, New York, which both companies are proud of. According to Alstom, the project is a symbol of revitalizing U.S. manufacturing.

Speed is the main factor of the new Acela train, but the company believes the passenger experience truly separates it from the rest.

According to Alstom, the new 28-train fleet offers 27% more seating than the previous Acela fleet. This boost will allow Amtrak to increase its service by 40%, helping meet the growing rail travel demand. The trains also feature a proprietary Tiltronix active-tilt system that allows them to take curves at up to 30% higher speeds without sacrificing a smooth ride.

“Acela is synonymous with American high-speed trains, and today marks a new era of next-generation service,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “The future of high-speed rail starts now.”

Travelers will also notice the thoughtful upgrades inside. The cars are filled with natural light thanks to expansive windows, and the seats are ergonomically designed for maximum comfort, complete with winged headrests. Each seat has its own reading light, power outlet, and USB port, and passengers can enjoy free, high-speed Wi-Fi. It’s a major step forward for American rail, as the call for reliable, high-speed rail travel continues.

