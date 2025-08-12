Join the journey aboard Amtrak’s high speed train, ensuring a smoother, faster trip along the Northeast Corridor from 2025.

Listen to Article

Amtrak’s NextGen Acela, a new high-speed train, will debut on August 28, 2025, offering enhanced travel along the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C., New York City, and Boston with 28 new trains, 27% more seats, and expanded schedules by 2027. The trains, built by Alstom in Hornell, NY, feature premium amenities like high-speed 5G Wi-Fi, individual power outlets, and a smoother ride due to a unique tilt system, contributing to Amtrak’s broader fleet modernization plan.

Amtrak NextGen Acela Debuts on August 28

A new era of high-speed rail to begin between Boston and Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — All aboard the future of East Coast travel! Starting Thursday, Aug. 28, customers can travel on Amtrak’s NextGen Acela – America’s high-speed train – connecting the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C., New York City, and Boston.

This historic launch introduces:

— More trains: 28 brand-new trains entering service through 2027

— More seats: 27% more seats per departure

— More service: Expanded weekday and weekend schedules

“NextGen Acela is more than a new train—it’s an evolution of travel,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “In just a few weeks, history will be made with the debut of NextGen Acela as we launch a new standard for American train travel.”

What to expect

— How to book your seat: Amtrak offers a simple and flexible approach to booking, seat selection, itinerary management, and even changes in the event of disruptions through the Amtrak mobile app, Amtrak website, and at station kiosks. As the official launch date approaches, customers should look for more information from Amtrak about how to locate and select the NextGen Acela train options. In the coming months, Amtrak will be operating both the current Acela equipment and the NextGen Acela trains as the new trains transition into the fleet.

— Premium onboard features: The new NextGen Acela offers an elevated experience, with features and amenities that today’s savvy travelers expect, plus everything they need to be productive along the way: free, high-speed 5G-enabled Wi-Fi, as well as individual power outlets and reading lights.

— More trains on the way: Five sleek new trainsets will be in service initially, with more trains joining the fleet through 2027.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

Built in America, for America

The NextGen Acela fleet was assembled at Alstom’s facility in Hornell, NY by skilled Machinists Union workers, using components from over 180 suppliers across 29 states—creating approximately 15,000 U.S. jobs.*

Part of a bigger transformation

— NextGen Acela is a key component of Amtrak’s broader fleet modernization plan, which includes:

— New Amtrak Airo trains debuting on the Amtrak Cascades, Northeast Regional, and East Coast routes

— New, more efficient Long Distance locomotives

Upgraded interiors in Coaches, Dining Cars, Sleepers, and Sightseer Lounges—featuring new seat cushions, upholstery, lighting, and finishes

Amtrak plans to introduce all 28 new NextGen Acela trains by 2027 — broadening travel opportunities throughout the Northeast Corridor.

*Calculation based on the American Public Transportation Association’s (APTA) 2020 analysis, “Economic Impact of Public Transportation Investment” which estimates that $1 billion of public transportation spending creates 12,600 jobs. Total estimate adjusted for inflation and provides general scale of impact.

SOURCE Amtrak

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Amtrak’s promotions. Please refer to Amtrak’s NextGen Acela for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.