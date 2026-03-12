Treating serious eye diseases is a significant challenge for doctors. The cornea, or the clear outer layer of your eye, doesn’t have its own blood vessels. This means it has a very hard time healing itself after an injury or illness. For many people, the only real fix is a transplant, which requires a human donor, and there are never enough donors to go around.

Researchers at the University of Granada have found a solution in the fish market. By studying common fish like carp, the team developed new corneal implants made from fish scales. These scales are transparent, tough, and work surprisingly well with human tissue.

“Although common transplants usually offer good results, it is necessary to develop new effective methods of regeneration that do not depend on organ donation, which is subject to waiting lists,” explained Miguel Alaminos, a professor of Histology at the UGR.

From Fishing Nets to the Operating Room

The team didn’t just pick fish scales because they were available; they picked them because they actually work. After testing the material in the lab and on animals, the researchers found that the scales helped the eye repair itself without being rejected.

This discovery also turns a byproduct of the fishing industry into a high-tech medical tool. Since fish scales are usually thrown away, they are cheap and easy to find. This could provide a much-needed boost to the fishing economy in places like Granada, where the industry faces a lot of pressure.

“These results not only provide a new product that is potentially useful for the treatment of corneal diseases, but also highlight the value of a natural resource derived from fishing, an activity of great economic importance in the province of Granada,” said Ingrid Garzón, another professor involved in the study. “Due to its origin, this product is very accessible, easy to obtain, and low in cost, and could contribute to boosting the fishing sector in an area that is being affected by numerous restrictions and constraints.”

So, while it might sound strange to put fish scales in an eye, it could be the key to shorter waiting lists and more affordable healthcare.